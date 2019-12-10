by Emma Foehringer Merchant

When a bid placed by Sunrun won in a February ISO-New England wholesale capacity auction, it was seen by many as a landmark moment for distributed solar-plus-storage.

While the win encompassed only 20 megawatts, it affirmed the distributed solar industry’s growing interest in the virtual power plant model, via which networked solar-and-storage can provide an array of grid services.

Nearly a year later, Sunrun is offering up more details on the challenges ahead in meeting its commitment to grid operator ISO-NE. At a presentation at...