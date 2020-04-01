by Julian Spector

April 01, 2020 April 01, 2020

Over the last six weeks, we’ve profiled emerging state markets where energy storage projects are getting built or gaining traction. But there are plenty more where that process is in motion; as we learned from the latest Energy Storage Monitor, only 15 states lack any advanced energy storage in front of the meter.

This week, we’ll catch up with the next tier of markets, the ones where developers are gaining interest, or maybe a landmark project is moving forward, or political forces are mobilizing to give storage a boost, but where the pathway is not so clear as in the Arizonas and Massachusettses of the world.