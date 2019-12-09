by Julian Spector

Two contradictory stories about residential storage are coming into focus.

The bull case is that this segment of the market just posted two consecutive quarterly deployment records and looks poised to take off, thanks to a massive assist from PG&E. Indeed, residential storage has delivered far more consistent growth than the seesawing commercial segment or the lumpy utility-scale sector.

But then there’s the flipside view, which holds that home batteries only really make sense in a few very limited geographies and otherwise amount to little more than a sales pitch in search of a customer need.