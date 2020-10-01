by Julian Spector

Energy storage has inspired a menagerie of metaphors to convey the versatility of its uses. Some call it the bacon of the grid, making other resources taste better. But the image of the Swiss Army knife captures the sheer number of different roles this technology can play.

In the coming weeks, Storage Plus will investigate each of the major tools, to understand their history, present and future. Instead of knife, tweezers and corkscrew, storage's tools include frequency regulation, capacity and many more. To kick things off, here's an account of the foundational market application for modern grid batteries: frequency regulation.