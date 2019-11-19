by Julian Spector

Come for the fast cars, stay for the bureaucratic politics.

That’s the appeal of the new racing flick Ford v Ferrari, which recounts the clash of automotive titans that unfolded at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. The engines roar and RPMs tick up past 7,000, but the real drama unfolds in board rooms and office corridors: the 24-hour race only caps off an industrial feud between artisanal Italian shop Ferrari and the mass-production dynamo Ford.

It’s a battle over philosophies of corporate innovation. Ferrari makes its cars by hand...