by Jeff St. John

May 01, 2020 May 01, 2020

In a major opportunity for large-scale energy storage, California last year announced a 3.3-gigawatt “all-source” procurement aimed at securing enough carbon-free grid capacity to allow the state to close coastal natural-gas power plants without threatening grid reliability.

This procurement represents a big expansion of the state’s clean energy resource mix, but it comes with some hard deadlines.