by Jeff St. John

April 17, 2020 April 17, 2020

After years of trying to get California’s disparate energy industry parties to agree on a way to centralize procurement for its Resource Adequacy (RA) program, the California Public Utilities Commission has moved to break the impasse.

But California’s community-choice aggregators (CCAs) say that the new plan, far from strengthening the state’s system for securing grid reliability in future years, could actually undermine a host of clean energy projects they’re working on — and they’re demanding some key fixes before the CPUC moves to vote on...