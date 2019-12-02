GTM members benefits:
- Updates and special offers on latest events and conferences
- Unlimited access to our free news articles
- Unlimited access to our free webinars, white papers, and videos
- Special offers and discounts on GTM Squared
Alice K. Jackson is President of Xcel Energy – Colorado, a company serving 1.4 million electric customers and 1.3 million natural gas customers. The company is a recognized industry leader in delivering affordable and reliable service, providing clean energy choices, and in reducing carbon and other emissions. Since joining Xcel Energy in 2011, Ms. Jackson has held various positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently Ms. Jackson was Vice President of Strategic Revenue Initiatives, where she built a team to generate new revenues through exploring and integrating new technologies and economic development initiatives in addition to looking at new options for Xcel Energy’s unregulated businesses. Prior to her corporate strategic role, Alice held the lead regulatory position with Xcel Energy—Texas/New Mexico and then with Xcel Energy—Colorado.
Before her time with Xcel Energy, Alice spent close to 10 years with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Oxy) managing the energy needs of this large consumer across the country. Through her involvement in the federal and state electric markets, multiple rate cases, and interaction with customers large and small, Alice developed a unique respect for utilities and their contributions to society.
Because having a full-time career, being married to her high school sweetheart and having four sons is not enough of an adventure in life, Alice recently took on the challenge of advancing her business acumen. In 2017 Alice completed the Program for Leadership Development at Harvard University. Before her professional experience, Alice obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems from Texas A&M University.
Governor Jared Polis, born and raised in Colorado, is an entrepreneur, education leader, environmentalist, and public servant. After launching several successful companies, including one out of his college dorm room, Polis committed himself to making sure other Coloradans had the opportunity to pursue their dreams and preserving our Colorado way of life. Prior to serving as Governor, Polis served on the State Board of Education and represented Colorado's 2nd Congressional district where he introduced historic public land conservation legislation, worked to reduce our carbon emissions, and pushed for increased usage of renewable, clean sources of energy. Governor Polis has laid out a bold agenda to move Colorado to be powered by 100% renewable energy by 2040, which means cleaner air and water, creating good-paying green jobs that can never be outsourced, and combating the harmful effects of climate change. In his first term, Polis enacted laws to prioritize health and safety first when it comes to oil & gas drilling operations and empowered local communities to regulate oil & gas activities within their borders. He also signed legislation and an executive order to support a transition to electric vehicles, enacted landmark Public Utility Commission reform, and is supporting various efforts to expand energy efficiency, increase community solar and encourage our public utilities to transition to renewable sources of energy.
Audrey deploys and aggregates home solar, batteries, and other energy services to serve residential customers, utilities, and grid operators in creating a more affordable, clean, reliable electricity grid. Audrey also serves on the NIST Smart Grid Advisory Committee. Previously, Audrey was VP of Analytics & Design at Advanced Microgrid Solutions, where she built the analytics and operations platform to optimize a 50 MW fleet of customer-sited batteries as a virtual power plant in Southern California after the closure of the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station. This resulted in Series A and B corporate funding and a $200 million project finance raise – the largest dedicated energy storage finance vehicle at the time. Prior to that, Audrey led policy and analysis at the CA Public Utilities Commission President’s office, Harvard University, U.S. Department of Energy and the International Energy Agency. She holds a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Princeton University. At home she builds forts and Snap Circuits with her two children.
Frances A. Koncilja was appointed to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission by Governor John Hickenlooper in January of 2016 and confirmed by the Colorado Senate in February with almost unanimous bipartisan approval. Her four-year term expires in January of 2020.
Frances, originally from Pueblo, has practiced law in the Denver area since 1972. She began her career with the Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, and later worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. She entered private practice in 1978 and in 1993 founded the law firm Koncilja & Associates, which Frances closed as the result of her appointment to the PUC. For 23 years, the firm handled a broad range of commercial, civil and bankruptcy disputes in state and federal courts.
Throughout her career, Frances has dedicated herself to public service and the people of Colorado. Some of her notable appointments and affiliations have included:
Frances earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo and received a Juris Doctorate from the University of Colorado law school. Frances credits any of her successes to her Italian and Slavic blue-collar working class background and the work ethic she learned from her parents, grandparents, friends and family in Pueblo.
Ted Vatnsdal serves as Executive Director, Business Adoption and Transition, Strategy and Business Development at Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), focusing on the role of technology innovation in expanding MISO’s value proposition. MISO is an independent, not-for-profit organization that delivers safe, cost-effective electric power across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. MISO operates one of the world’s largest energy markets with more than $29 billion in annual gross market energy transactions.
Prior to joining MISO in 2018, Ted held various roles with ACES Power Marketing, a national energy trading and risk management company owned by and providing services primarily to rural electric cooperative. At ACES, Ted held roles in portfolio analytics, marketing, and strategy roles, and finally as Chief Operating Officer where he had responsibility for ACES’ trading and advisory functions, overseeing $4 billion in energy trading and $2 billion in advisory work annually. Prior to ACES, Ted worked in finance and advisory for companies in the marketing industry.
Ted has an undergraduate degree in Finance from the University of Nebraska- Omaha, and an MBA with specializations in Strategy and Economics from the University of Chicago.
Paul Suskie serves SPP as executive vice president of regulatory policy and general counsel. He is responsible for managing the organization’s legal and regulatory policy groups and serves as corporate secretary.
Prior to joining SPP, he was appointed by Gov. Mike Beebe as chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission and a member of the Governor’s cabinet — positions in which he served from 2007-2010. At the time of his appointment to the Commission, he was in his third elected term as North Little Rock’s city attorney. Prior to joining the city attorney’s office, Paul worked for former United States Sen. David Pryor and for Arkansas Attorney General Winston Bryant. Paul is a colonel in the Army Reserve where he serves in the JAG Corps. He has served as a military judge for the Arkansas Army National Guard and is a veteran of both wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Thomas Plagemann is the Chief Commercial Officer at Vivint Solar. In this position, he is responsible for developing Vivint Solar’s tax equity, capital markets, market expansion, and fundraising efforts and leading the financing strategy beyond its existing third party financing structures. Thomas is based in New York City and has more than 20 years of experience originating and executing financings and investments in energy and infrastructure assets.
During his career, Thomas has been involved with projects valued in excess of $29 billion and has completed transactions across the balance sheet from debt to equity. Prior to joining Vivint Solar, Thomas was Head of Energy, U.S. Corporate & Investment Banking for Santander Global Banking & Markets. While there he was responsible for all the bank’s activities with North American Energy clients across the energy sector, including Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.
Prior to joining Santander, Thomas was at First Solar as the Global Head of Project Finance and Transaction Execution. There he ran the sales processes for all of First Solar’s utility scale solar projects globally. He and his team financed and closed the sale of projects totaling over 1.6GW-AC of capacity with a total value in excess of $8 billion across 6 transactions.
Prior to First Solar, Thomas was responsible for AIG FP’s principal investment strategy in the renewable energy sector. His responsibilities included covering the renewable and conventional power industry and general infrastructure and also leading the team that closed tax equity investments in wind and geothermal projects totaling over $1 billion.
Before joining AIG, Thomas was a Managing Director with GE Capital’s energy investment business. There he was responsible for originating specialized equity, debt, and structured transactions for the financing of power plant construction and acquisitions. Thomas started his career as a banker in Deutsche Bank’s project finance group where he was responsible for originating, underwriting, and syndicating non-recourse energy financing.
Thomas received a BA from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in International Affairs with a specialization in finance from Columbia University.
Suparna Kadam is a Business Development Director with EnterSolar focused on providing enterprise clients with comprehensive solar and storage solutions with a compelling, long-term ROI. EnterSolar is a leading national commercial solar & storage developer.
With over 15 year in the solar industry, she has worked throughout the solar value chain at solar module, electronics and mounting manufacturers and within commercial and residential sales and business development. As a cofounder of a microinverter startup built from technology concept to commercial sales, she’s led the efforts to make solar cheaper and simpler for customers. After raising Series A venture funding and reaching sales targets, she sold the company to SunEdison, a Fortune 500 company, for over 3x valuation. She continued developing new technologies and markets for SunEdison’s Technology and Residential divisions.
Suparna holds an MS in Chemical Engineering and MBA from MIT and a B.S. Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.
Sunil Cherian is the Founder and CEO of Spirae, a company that specializes in software platforms for integrating high levels of renewables and Distributed Energy Resources for a wide range of applications. Since founding Spirae in 2002, he has been focused on productizing distributed energy software and growing the company’s intellectual property portfolio, customer base and strategic partnerships.
Prior to Spirae, Dr. Cherian founded Sixth Dimension, Inc. for providing communication and control technologies for the electricity industry and served as its CEO from 1997 to 2002.
Dr. Cherian has extensive experience in renewable energy integration, microgrids, and distributed energy resources management for end-use and utility applications and holds two patents related to distributed control of electric power systems. He has been involved in shaping the distributed energy industry for over twenty years through various DOE initiatives, Gridwise Alliance and the Fort Collins Zero Energy District. He has served on the Board of Colorado Cleantech Industry Association and as Advisor to the Rocky Mountain Institute’s e-Lab Initiative and the NY REV initiative. He is currently featured in the Smithsonian Institution’s Places of Invention exhibit as an energy innovator.
James has been involved in the evaluation, design, implementation, and operation of wholesale electricity markets at the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) for over 18 years. His tenure at the NYISO includes work in Market Design and Information Technology. As Manager of Distributed Resources Integration he is currently responsible for integrating distributed energy resources (DER) into the NYISO wholesale electricity markets in support of New York State’s strategic public policy objective called Reforming the Energy Vision (REV). His most recent work at the NYISO aligns with the company’s DER Roadmap, which includes developing market concepts related to aggregation, measurement & verification, performance obligations and dispatch-ability of DERs. Additionally, to ensure seamless integration between the wholesale markets and the distribution system he is leading the effort to enhance operational coordination between the NYISO and the Joint Utilities of NY.
He has been involved in a wide array of projects at the NYISO, including integrating renewable technologies into the marketplace, working with emerging demand response, storage & generation technologies, enhancing interregional trade, improving overall market efficiency & design, as well as implementation & maintenance of NYISO market systems. He came to the NYISO as Co-op student and began working full-time for the NYISO after earning a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Engineering in 2002 from Clarkson University.
Tilak Gopalarathnam is currently the Director of Energy Technology Partnerships at LG Corp., the parent company of LG Electronics and LG Chem. In this role, he is responsible for open innovation, partnerships and new business development in solar photovoltaics, energy storage and grid edge technologies.
This corporate role enables Tilak to work across business units and develop the technology strategy for new solutions in partnership with startups as well as established companies. One of his focus areas has been the development of corporate strategy and solar + storage solutions for the residential, commercial and utility markets.
Tilak has been working on various aspects of renewable energy and energy efficiency for the past 20 years, including solar module manufacturing innovations, solar power conversion and automotive hybrid system power electronics. He has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering with a power electronics focus.
Jay Goldin is the Vice President of Green Tech Solutions for Munich Re America. In this role, he works with energy system manufacturers, developers and financiers to support solar, wind, energy storage and bioenergy project development. Prior to Munich Re, Jay led business development at Enphase Energy and received his MBA and AB from Stanford University.
Walter Cuculic has been working in the renewable energy industry for the past 15 years and in real estate development for 25 years. Currently, Walter is the Senior Vice President of Renewable Energy at AVANA Capital. Since joining AVANA Capital, AVANA has lent almost $200M into renewable energy projects. These projects have ranged from 1MW to 40MW portfolios. Additionally, AVANA has also financed several solar + storage (battery) projects as well as financed the acquisition of a distress assets and the construction of energy efficiency and bio-gas projects.
Prior to AVANA, Walter worked in Business Development and Finance for both SunPower and SolarCity. In additional to renewable energy, Walter has a background in energy efficiency and water conservation having represented the residential construction sector on the Board of Directors for the US Green Building Council from 2009-2013.
One of Walter’s proudest accomplishments is that he co-authored and won a $7M Department of Energy grant focused on reducing peak electricity demand through solar, energy efficiency, demand response and battery storage for a residential community in Las Vegas, NV.
Walter has an MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA and dual degrees from Northern Arizona University in Environmental Engineering and Spanish.
Rahul has over 15 years of experience developing and successfully delivering innovative energy solutions for industries, utilities and the government. He has worked in a variety of engineering, management and policy design roles; designing turbo-machinery for reduced process energy consumption, managing large technology strategy projects for the U.S. Department of Energy and developing machine learning and optimization products with practical business applications for various energy companies. His areas of expertise include business model innovation, data science and analytics, demand side modeling, determining climate impacts of energy systems, markets for electric energy and operating reserves, and system dynamic modeling. His background has also given him a deep understanding of public policy and renewable generation. Prior to joining AutoGrid, Rahul worked at Navigant Consulting in Boston and at Praxair’s Cryogenic R&D Center in New York. Rahul graduated from MIT and Texas A&M University.
Nate Blair manages the Distributed Systems and Storage Analysis group within the Strategic Energy Analysis Center (SEAC) at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). Nate has twenty-five years of experience in energy systems modeling and energy analysis. Before NREL, he worked at the Univ. of WI – Solar Energy Laboratory, Global Energy Partners, and Thermal Energy System Specialists, Transsolar, CSTB (France) and at Sandia National Laboratories, Nate has a B.A. Physics (1992) from Gustavus Adolphus College before a M.S.M.E. (1993) and an MBA (2002) from the UW-Madison.
His 17 years at NREL include roles developing the System Advisor Model (SAM) and PVWatts – both well-known system modeling tools - as well as the ReEDS electric grid planning model. He currently manages a growing capability around distribution technology and storage analysis. Recently, he worked on assignment at the ESMAP program within the World Bank from 2015-2016 providing technical support on renewables and specifically variable renewable grid integration.
Peter has nearly 15 years of energy sector experience, primarily in development of renewable energy and energy storage projects throughout North America, Micronesia, and Australia. Peter’s career has included all aspects of energy project development, construction management, project finance, and M&A. Prior to joining GlidePath, Peter was VP of Project Development (North) for RES Americas. In this role Peter had direct P&L responsibility and a wind, solar, and battery development portfolio across the northern half of the US. Prior to RES, Peter worked at technology start-up General Compression and the Canadian storage developer NRStor, where he focused on energy storage development in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. Peter served as a Director of Development at Acciona Energy and was a developer at Gamesa Energy. Peter is a certified Project Management Professional and earned a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management from the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Kamran Moradi, Chief Mechanical System Engineer, Wärtsilä Energy Storage & Optimization – Dr. Moradi is responsible for all structural and thermal management systems design and commissioning of battery energy storage systems as well as system integration review of all equipment on sites including Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Fire Alarm Control Panel (FACP) (detection and suppression), structural design to ISO and CSC standards, batteries, solar plants, wind plants, and all medium voltage and low voltage distribution and communication for all projects. He first joined Greensmith Energy, a Wärtsilä Company, in 2016 and is now part of the Wärtsilä Energy Storage & Optimization business unit. For the last three years, he has personally delivered over 110 MW and 145 MWh of battery energy storage in five countries. Prior to Greensmith, he worked in refrigeration systems manufacturing and photovoltaic thermal (PVT) industries. Dr. Moradi holds a doctor of philosophy in Mechanical Engineering from the Florida International University in Miami, FL, USA where he studied in the Energy Materials Group focused on Lithium-Ion Batteries. He is also a member of IEEE, NFPA, and ASME.
Mr. Morgan is the CEO of Energy Storage for GE Renewable Energy, joining the company in early 2018. He has over 30 years of experience in global energy markets. During a 15- year career with the AES Corporation, he led electric power plant and integrated utility businesses as CEO/GM in Kazakhstan, Chile and El Salvador. Mr. Morgan then co-founded and led corporate strategy and project development activities at Agile Energy, Inc. and Ausra, Inc. He most recently spent 4 years at RES Americas as Chief Strategy Officer and EVP for New Business where he was responsible for new commercial activities, including building the company’s energy storage portfolio as leader of strategy, corporate communication and market development.Mr. Morgan has closed more than 8 GW of project transactions worldwide representing more than $5 billion in project value. He was instrumental in building companies by successfully developing, acquiring and operating utility-scale renewable and conventional power generating assets.Mr. Morgan holds a BA in Economics and MS in Engineering from Stanford University. He currently serves on the board of Grid-Net, Inc. a software company powering advanced metering and infrastructure networks around the globe.
Jud Virden is Associate Laboratory Director for the Energy and Environment Directorate at PNNL. He leads more than 1,000 scientists, engineers, and staff who are delivering science and technology solutions for the nation’s complex energy and environmental challenges—including modernizing the power grid, advancing energy storage technologies, increasing the energy efficiency of buildings and lighting, developing biofuels, capturing carbon, and resolving complex issues in nuclear science and environmental management.
With a focus on accelerating the deployment of technology to market, Dr. Virden helps shape regional, national and international public-private partnerships. His diverse industry and academic leadership includes the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, University of Washington College of Engineering, University of Michigan Energy Institute, and Georgia Tech Strategic Energy Institute. Dr. Virden is a member of the Washington State Academy of Sciences and serves on its board of directors. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Since joining Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in 1991 as a researcher, Dr. Virden has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility and complexity, including deputy associate laboratory director, energy market sector director, and chief science and technology officer.
He holds two U.S. patents, R&D 100 and Federal Laboratory Consortium awards for nonthermal plasma technology, and a Discover Award with Massachusetts Institute of Technology for fuel reformation technologies. Dr. Virden earned his Ph.D. and B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Washington.
Paul Wattles is Senior Analyst, Market Design and Development, at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Independent System Operator for 90% of Texas electric load. The Market Design team leads initiatives to enhance the long-term efficiency of ERCOT’s markets. Among the group's current initiatives are scoping development of real-time co-optimization of the energy and Ancillary Services markets, and developing a framework for wholesale market participation by Distributed Energy Resources. Paul has been with ERCOT since May 2004 and has over 16 years of electric industry experience with an emphasis on market design, advanced metering, demand response, and governmental affairs. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona in Tucson with a degree in journalism.
David leads distributed solar and battery market research initiatives at Arizona Public Service, where he monitors and analyzes solar and battery market activity, policy drivers, industry players, customer acquisition strategies, and customer value proposition. Prior to joining APS, David was a project leader at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, where he served as an advisor to the U.S. Department of Treasury Section 1603 grants program and state government agencies tasked with designing effective solar policies. David holds a B.S. in Microbiology from The Ohio State University and a Master of Public Policy from University of Denver.
Mike Seavey has 12 years of Solar and Energy Storage experience with Rexel/Gexpro and now CPS America. While at Rexel Mike developed Rexels US solar program. For the last 2-years Mike has held position of Energy Storage Project Manager for CPS America. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Texas. Mike began a 22 year career in industrial and process automation with Festo just after he graduated from Texas A&M. During this time his career focus was on automation solutions for the semiconductor industry.
In 2007 Mike began his career with Gexpro as the branch manager for one of their larger construction branches at the time. During 2009 the developing US solar market offered national electrical distributors an opportunity to enter into this market. Mike was given the task of forming Gexpro/Rexel national solar program. Due to Mike’s interest in off grid and micro grid battery backup systems he launched Gexpro’s Power IQ Energy Storage program in January of 2015.
For the past two years Mike has held the position of Energy Storage Product Manager for CPS America. During this time CPS has launched multiple energy storage systems based on their current PCS platform. This systems are used in grid and micro grid applications and are UL 9540 listed.
Scott Zimmermann is an attorney in the San Francisco office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he is a member of the firm's energy and infrastructure practice, focusing his practice on representing the leading and emerging companies in the distributed solar, energy storage and energy efficiency markets. Scott advises new and established companies and their investors on issues affecting the energy, infrastructure, and clean tech industries, including project development, energy regulatory counseling, debt and tax equity project finance, joint ventures, and start-up counseling. Having previously supported the design and construction of international oil and gas projects, Scott brings over 20 years of experience working in the energy industry to his practice. His clients include Stem, Vivint Solar, Sunrun, Carbon Lighthouse and Redaptive.
Since 2013 Mr. Coker has led the efforts to market adoption and installations of Viking Cold’s TES systems throughout North America, the Caribbean, and Australia. He regularly collaborates with energy and refrigeration experts from third-party engineering firms, utilities, government agencies, and cold storage operators for validation studies, pilots, and customer installations. He has also been responsible for the acceptance of Viking Cold’s TES technology into numerous utility programs across the country.
Prior to joining Viking Cold, Collin had three decades of sales and leadership experience and more than 20 years in wholesale and retail energy. He held executive and leadership roles with StarTex Power/Constellation, Gexa Energy, Direct Energy, and Reliant Energy. He attended Texas State University and earned sales and leadership certifications from universities including the Wharton School of Business, Villanova University, Rice University, and Motorola University.
He is considered a subject matter expert in thermal energy storage and frequently presents at engineering, grocery, cold storage, utility, and energy storage conferences around the world.
As Amber Kinetics’ Vice President of Engineering, Matthew Senesky manages all aspects of R&D and product development. One of the company’s first employees, Dr. Senesky built and now leads a team of world-class engineers who have taken Amber Kinetics’ flywheel technology from first generation prototype to commercially available systems. Dr. Senesky collaborated on early flywheel research at the University of California, Berkeley that formed the basis of Amber Kinetics’ technology. He developed the company’s first-generation electronics package and contributed to the architecture and configuration of the original prototypes.
Before joining Amber Kinetics, Dr. Senesky was part of Texas Instruments’ Kilby Labs corporate R&D group, with a focus on power electronics for renewable energy and energy storage. From 2007 to 2009, he worked for Tesla Motors as part of the team that released the groundbreaking Tesla Roadster. Dr. Senesky received A.B. and B.E. degrees from Dartmouth College, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of California, Berkeley.
Mr. McDermott is the Senior Vice President Sales and Business Development for ESS Inc. An energy sector executive focused on growing energy infrastructure and advanced energy technology businesses primarily addressing utility, industrial and commercial sectors, Mr. McDermott has served in numerous executive and leadership roles throughout his career in high-growth start-up companies as well as executive roles in public listed companies. Prior to joining ESS, Inc., Mr. McDermott was the Vice President Sales for Silver Spring Networks where he successfully led the company’s market-building presence and key partnership development for Smart Grid and Smart City business across the APAC region. As Global Head of Business Development at Better Place, Mr. McDermott created the world’s first smart charging commercial offering which leveraged networked electric vehicle charging infrastructure to provide dynamic load management and energy storage services to utilities, grid operators and energy traders. Mr. McDermott is a Hokie from VA Tech where he earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering in Power Systems.
Mike is Borrego Solar’s Director of Business Development for Energy Storage. Mike is responsible for Borrego’s front-of-meter and utility-facing energy storage project development portfolio. Mike identifies strategic pathways and highlights new market opportunities around the rapidly evolving intersection between energy storage, solar, and the traditional grid. Before joining Borrego Solar, Mike worked on the utility side completing system impact studies and designing system modifications for oncoming distributed generation. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Power Systems and previously earned his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering and Masters of Science in Energy Systems (MSES) from Northeastern University.
Adam’s career has spanned over three decades advancing new battery and fuel cell products for energy storage, consumer electronics, military and industrial markets. Adam led Duracell’s OEM sales and consulting group. He was president of Millennium Cell and CEO of Acumentrics, fuel cell technology developers and manufacturers. Most recently as the Chief Commercial Officer of NEC Energy Solutions, he led the capture of grid scale energy storage projects for that leading energy storage integrator for a four-year period.
Dhruv Patel has been with McCarthy since 2013. In his role as Vice President, EPC within the company’s renewable energy team, he oversees estimating, design and procurement of equipment and leads supplier and subcontractor selection and negotiation nationally for McCarthy’s renewable projects. Dhruv brings his experience with renewable and conventional power plants, transmission line, and substation design and construction to assist clients considering solar and energy related projects across the country. He has been instrumental in expanding McCarthy’s solar construction resume from 60MW to 2.3GW and over 300MW of energy storage.
Prior to joining McCarthy, he worked for Arizona Public Service for 8 years where he held several key positions within the company’s Distribution & Transmission operations group, Interconnection management and Power Procurement team where he was responsible for negotiating PPAs and tolling agreements with developers. In his most recent position at APS he led the APS’s program to develop and own 200MW of utility scale solar projects, where he was responsible for site identification and acquisition, financial analysis, permit and design management, EPC Contract negotiation, regulatory strategy, capital budget management, and compliance reporting.
As Chief Operating Officer, John Zahurancik directs the Fluence teams that create and deliver storage solutions and services to leading customers around the world. Working with progressive power system players, John and his teams create valuable business use cases for grid-scale storage, educate storage users in these benefits, manage the deployment of new systems, and help service these systems throughout their complete lifecycle.
John was a cofounder of AES Energy Storage in 2007, a recognized market leader, and led AES' team in pioneering nearly 500MW of utility-scale applications of battery-based energy storage projects in the U.S., Chile, the Netherlands, Northern Ireland, the Philippines, and the Dominican Republic.
Accomplishments include the deployment of the world’s largest grid connected lithium ion battery (five times), the first power purchase agreement for energy storage at the 100MW Alamitos Power Center, and the first multi-megawatt scale storage systems approved in six countries.
John is a regular industry speaker on energy storage, innovation, and leadership and is often quoted on these topics in mainstream and industry journals. Prior to energy storage, John worked at AES in retail power and fiber telecommunications, and as a consultant and market analyst to the telecommunications industry.
John holds a master's degree in public policy from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's in economics and social science from Florida State University.
As the President and CEO of Shoals Technologies Group, Dean Solon is responsible for running all facets of the business. Dean has a proven executive management track record and over 20 years of experience driving sales and technological growth in the solar industry. Dean founded Shoals in 1996 with partners and in the year 2000, bought all their shares in the business and changed the course of Shoals from manufacturing for the automotive industry to the solar industry. While solar was in it’s infancy, Dean saw an opportunity to bring his extensive automotive knowledge and experience to a fledgling industry. Prior to the founding of Shoals, Dean worked in technical sales at multiple automotive tier one and tier two companies. During that time, Bosch Automotive approached Dean with a request for him to start his own manufacturing business and become their sole vendor for automotive brush cards. This request was the catalyst for Dean to found Shoals Technologies Group and supply Bosch Mexico with product for many years. Dean attended college at Purdue University in 1988 and studied mechanical engineering.
Mr. Sproull serves in a business development capacity for ESS. Having held executive roles and founded startups in both high tech and emerging clean energy spaces for the last 24 years, Bill’s passion centers on bringing disruptive technologies to markets where gaps exist. Prior to joining ESS, he was involved with several companies focused on solar, storage and energy efficient lighting for commercial facilities. Mr. Sproull was a founder and business development executive at ClearEdge Power, building it to become a leader in the stationary fuel cell space. Prior to entering the clean tech industry in 2003, Mr. Sproull was an executive at Planar Systems, Inc., in charge of its Industrial Business Unit for custom display solutions, and started his career at Honeywell Inc., serving in various roles in sales, marketing, finance and business unit management in its Aerospace Group. Mr. Sproull is a graduate from the University of Colorado, with a BS degree in Finance.
Sam Whelan is the Supervisor of Portfolio Planning and Rates for Holy Cross Energy (HCE), a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative utility providing electricity and energy products and services to more than 42,000 customers in Western Colorado. Headquartered in Glenwood Springs, HCE is leading the responsible transition to a clean energy future with its "Seventy70Thirty" plan, aimed at obtaining 70% renewable and clean energy for its members, without increasing cost, by 2030.
Sam and his team support the Vice President of Power Supply and Programs through utility resource planning, long-term and short-term forecasting, new products and services R&D, Demand-Side-Management (DSM) program planning, and utility rate design. Sam has previous experience at HCE in a financial planning, forecasting and analysis role. Prior to joining HCE in August 2016, Sam was a Revenue Analyst and Litigation Accountant for Chesapeake Energy. Sam holds degrees in finance and marketing, both from Oklahoma Baptist University.
Currently working as an application engineer. He optimizes and sizes battery energy storage systems for grid scale storage projects. Stuart has worked in the battery industry since 1988 and for Saft for the last 21 years. Experience includes battery cell development and application engineering for critical back-up power systems, mobility and grid scale energy storage systems. The last 10 years have been focused on Li-ion systems for the same sectors. He has earned a BSChe degree from Arizona State University in 1988.
As vice president of operations at Black Bear, Sam product manages internal and external software tool development. Sam also runs the energy analysis team at Black Bear, collaborating closely with channel partners, and Black Bear’s business development and client operations teams to qualify and assess energy opportunities and proposals for our clients’ portfolios.
Since joining the team in 2015, Sam has worked across different functions at Black Bear including: managing channel partner relationships, modeling project financial performance, building the client operations and energy analysis teams, maintaining our data management systems, and designing scalable business processes to deploy client projects successfully.
Sam has been involved in clean energy entrepreneurship for over a decade. He joined Black Bear from Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), where he modeled the economics of solar, battery, and grid-interactive water heater integration, and he modeled the economics of grid interactive autonomous electric vehicles. Before RMI, Sam worked for SolarCity’s (nka Tesla).
Sam earned his MS in Sustainable Energy Deployment and his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. Sam is based in Boulder, Colorado and in his free time, enjoys salsa dancing, cooking, and playing the violin.
Matt Hone, Manager of Energy Storage and New Technologies at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). Matt is responsible for developing the energy storage portfolio and integrating renewable energy at LADWP. He played a leading role in securing the first utility scale battery storage facility and developed the ground breaking Eland solar + storage facility for LADWP.
With more than 17 years of energy industry experience, Bud Vos has in-depth experience with providing high-value software solutions to utilities. As president and CEO of Enbala, Bud is leading the company through the next phase of its business growth as it continues to expand its industry-leading Virtual Power Plant and DERMS solutions. Bud previously served as the COO of Simple Energy, a SaaS-based company that leverages data analytics to motivate utility customers to save energy. He was also senior vice president of utility sales and CTO of Comverge, a leading provider of integrated demand response, energy efficiency and customer engagement solutions. In addition, Bud was founder and vice president of engineering at Sixth Dimension, a provider of Internet-based control systems for demand response and distributed generation systems.
Paul Dailey has spent his 20-year career developing, marketing and deploying distributed generation technologies, from micro-CHP to solar + storage, that provide homes and business greater control over where their energy comes from and how they use it. In the course of that work, Paul has interacted with countless solar installation and O&M professionals across the spectrum and continually translates their input into new products and services as well as improvements that help make local control of energy more accessible for everyone. Mr. Dailey holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Washington State University.
Charlie Bloch is a Principal at the Rocky Mountain Institute, where he leads cross-sector collaboration, strategy and opportunity development within the global energy transition. His underlying interest is in leveraging technology to improve global prosperity and the environment through innovative finance, partnership and business models. Charlie’s nearly 20-year career comprises a wide range of sustainability subject matter expertise, including utilities, clean energy, distributed energy resources, public water infrastructure, and alternative transportation. That background combined with a mix of consulting, corporate, governmental and entrepreneurial roles provides a diverse perspective for fostering cross-sectoral collaboration and helping to bring innovative ideas to market.
Prior to joining RMI, he provided strategy and business development consulting services to clean energy sector start-ups. He’s helped lead two other startups in each of the food e-commerce (Green Chef) and electric vehicle (Vision Fleet/Evercar) industries. Previously, he served as an Associate Director in Navigant’s energy practice (renewable energy and energy efficiency), supported technology commercialization efforts at the National Renewable Energy Lab, managed business development at MWH Global (water/wastewater), and led environmental marketing and public relations campaigns at Enviromedia.
Dan is the head of the Energy Storage team at Wood Mackenzie (formerly GTM Research), where he focuses on front-of-the-meter energy storage applications. He previously worked as a Senior Consultant with DNV GL where he focused on competitive energy markets and the intersection of emerging energy business strategies within the broader evolving technological and regulatory environment. Prior to DNV GL Dan worked with Navigant Consulting and the Department of Energy.
Dan has 10 years of experience in the energy space as a researcher, consultant, and analyst. Dan holds a Master’s of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst Wind Energy Center and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics-Physics from Brown University.
Elta is a Research Manager for the Grid Edge team at Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables (formerly GTM Research), working on demand-side management in U.S. electricity markets. Prior to joining GTM, Elta pursued a joint Ph.D. funded by the European Commission on Sustainable Energy Technologies and Strategies at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands. During her doctoral studies, she researched demand response policies for the implementation of smart grids and has presented her work at both U.S. and European conferences in addition to publishing in international scholarly journals. Elta holds a Master of Science degree in economics and management of network industries and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Union College.
Julian is a staff writer at Greentech Media, where he reports on energy storage and other clean energy sectors. He also has experience covering clean transportation, state and federal energy policy, and climate adaptation. Previously, Julian reported for CityLab at The Atlantic and conducted grant-funded climate change reporting in Bangladesh. He graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in political science.
Brett Simon is a senior energy storage analyst at Wood Mackenzie - formerly GTM Research, focusing on the U.S. behind-the-meter energy storage market. He leads GTM Research’s quarterly U.S. storage market report, The U.S. Energy Storage Monitor, published in collaboration with the Energy Storage Association. Prior to joining GTM, Brett earned a Master of Science degree in sustainable systems at the University of Michigan School of Natural Resources and Environment. He first became interested in energy storage systems and their potential to revolutionize the energy sector through his coursework and master's project. Brett also holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and environmental studies from New York University.
Melisa Johns is vice president of Business and Product Development for Duke Energy’s Distributed Technology team. She is responsible for leading the development, origination, execution and implementation of investment opportunities and customer offers related to distributed assets for the regulated companies which includes solar, wind, energy storage, CHP and micro grids.
Previously, Melisa was responsible for developing strategy for the Emerging Technology team and directing Duke Energy’s technology demonstration projects which provide lessons learned regarding the technology application, operational implications, and technology transfer within the business.
During her tenure with Duke Energy, she also served as director of wholesale origination and was responsible for leading the wholesale origination team in the execution of long-term sales contracts from the regulated generation portfolios of Duke Energy Carolinas and Indiana and for the procurement of supply side resources for the company. In addition, she has operational experience in system, planning and operating, and power delivery, as well as experience in regulatory affairs and business planning.
Melisa earned her Bachelor of Science degree and Master of Science degree, in Electrical Engineering, from Clemson University. She has also completed the Strategic Leadership Program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Margarett Jolly collaborates with technology leaders to develop new solutions that open the grid for customers and grid participant. Her professional and personal background provides her the technical and policy tools, partnerships and passion that are making the grid a better place.
She is recent Director of R&D at Con Edison and currently Director Demonstration Projects in the Customer Energy Solutions organization where her team solicits, develops, demonstrates, and scales alternative ways of doing business with the utility. Demonstrations include new business models for storage, solar, rate design, low and middle-income customers, and web portals to connect residential and commercial customers with innovative energy management tools.
She has been with Con Edison since 1997. Margarett’s early career included power plant control systems and boiler operations, followed by regulatory and energy markets policy, electric distribution engineering, and as the Company’s DG Ombudsperson.
She graduated from New York City Technical College in 1993 and from the Cooper Union in 1997 with a BE in Mechanical Engineering. A licensed Professional Engineer in New York State since 2004, Margarett serves on the Boards of Green City Force and Grid Alternative Tri-State, and NY-Best.
Margarett speaks regularly about the evolving role of the electric grid.
Jackie Sargent rejoined the Austin Energy team as General Manager in August 2016. She brings almost 30 years of utility experience, as well as the focus and passion to continue the utility’s cutting edge reputation while providing tremendous community benefits.
From 2010 to 2012, Sargent served as Senior Vice President of Power Supply and Market Operations at Austin Energy before joining Platte River Power Authority in Fort Collins, Colorado, as General Manager and CEO. Sargent also served as Vice President of Power Supply and Renewables Integration for Black Hills Corporation in South Dakota.
Throughout her career, Sargent has demonstrated leadership by working with teams to accomplish goals and plan for the future. Some notable accomplishments include managing major construction projects, developing resource plans, supporting acquisitions and mergers, leading utility rate cases, negotiating power purchase and sale agreements, developing and growing energy marketing departments, integrating renewable resources, and creating collaborative energy efficiency programs.
Sargent believes Austin Energy can be a great value to its customers by focusing on these five core values: safety, financial integrity, operational excellence and reliability, exceptional customer service, and engaged employees. A strong financial base along with operational excellence allows a publicly owned utility to be competitive while creating value for the community. By continuing Austin Energy’s standard of exceptional reliability and advancements in grid technology, the utility will be able to offer new levels of communication and collaboration with its customers. But these achievements can only happen with engaged employees in a safe environment that extends to the customers the utility serves.
Sargent is a licensed professional engineer and holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Technology Management from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
Mr. Boris Schubert is General Manager, solar and storage, at Shell New Energies and a Director at Silicon Ranch Corporation. With more than 15 years of experience in cleantech, electric utilities, technology and consulting, Borish has held executive roles at Q-Cells International USA Corporation, ET Solar Industry Limited, ET Capital Solar Partners, Inc., and Hanwha Q CELLS USA. He has deep expertise in solar project financing, development, EPC and O&M management. He started his career as a management consultant at Accenture, where his client work included developing market entry strategies for Distributed Energy Resource players, B2B CRM process optimization and data warehousing, and analytics reporting for utilities. Boris holds a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from the University of Augsburg, Germany.
Kate McGinnis is Managing Director for North America at Fluence, a joint venture between Siemens and AES Corporation and a leading global provider of energy storage systems and services. In this role, she leads sales to utilities, IPPs, and developers in the region. Prior to joining Fluence, she spent three years working with AES Energy Storage, resulting in nearly 200MW of contracted projects in the western US. Her start in storage was with Chevron Technology Ventures, where she led development of stationary storage projects co-located with oil & gas infrastructure globally. She has nearly two decades of experience in the energy space, and has worked in areas including energy efficiency, carbon markets, and a variety of renewables. Kate is a board member and past chair of the California Energy Storage Alliance. She holds a BS in Environmental Science from George Washington University and an MBA from Cornell.
Tilak Gopalarathnam is currently the Director of Energy Technology Partnerships at LG Corp., the parent company of LG Electronics and LG Chem. In this role, he is responsible for open innovation, partnerships and new business development in solar photovoltaics, energy storage and grid edge technologies.
This corporate role enables Tilak to work across business units and develop the technology strategy for new solutions in partnership with startups as well as established companies. One of his focus areas has been the development of corporate strategy and solar + storage solutions for the residential, commercial and utility markets.
Tilak has been working on various aspects of renewable energy and energy efficiency for the past 20 years, including solar module manufacturing innovations, solar power conversion and automotive hybrid system power electronics. He has an MBA from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering with a power electronics focus.
Kevin Vannoy is MISO’s Director of Market Design. He has over twenty three years of Management and Consulting experience in the electric utility industry, including Regional Transmission Organizations, and regulated and deregulated markets. He has been with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) since 2005.
He was MISO’s Director of Forward Operations Planning from June 2015 to September 2017, his responsibilities included; Transmission and Generation Outage Coordination, Tariff Administration and Scheduling, Forecast Engineering and Seams Administration.
He was MISO’s Director of Market Administration from 2010 to June 2015, responsible for administering Auction Revenue Rights (“ARRs”), the Financial Transmission Rights (“FTR”) Markets, the Day-Ahead Energy and Operating Reserves Markets, Resource Adequacy Administration, Forecast Engineering, the Forward Reliability Assessment Commitment and Real-Time Ex-post Locational Marginal Pricing functions.
Kevin managed Market Services starting in 2005 following the launch of the Midwest Energy Markets. He led Market Quality and Dispute Resolution, Market Settlements, Tariff Pricing and Transmission Settlements until 2010.
Kevin has been involved with numerous Market development and improvement initiatives at MISO, including the Ancillary Services Markets implementation, Revenue Sufficiency Guarantee Allocation Redesign, Financial Transmission Rights Funding efforts, Transmission Multi-Value Project Auction Revenue Rights Allocation, Annual Resource Adequacy Auctions, and Extended Locational Marginal Pricing.
Kevin holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida. Prior to joining MISO, he held management roles with both the Structure Consulting Group LLC in their Regional Transmission Organization Consulting Practice, and Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting) in their Utilities Industry Practice. Prior to joining Andersen Consulting in 1995, he served as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Navy.
Kari Smith manages energy storage policy and procurement at the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). Prior to the CPUC, she served as the Director of Policy and Market Development for SunPower Corporation, one the world’s leading solar manufacturers. Kari led renewable and energy efficiency policy advocacy for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), and served on the board of directors of numerous clean energy trade associations, including the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA). Kari co-founded the Solar Alliance and Texas Solar Power Association. She is a graduate of the University of California and has a Master’s Degree from the University of Colorado.
Lara Pierpoint joined Exelon in October 2016, focusing on energy technology innovation. She leads the Corporate Strategy technical team from her post in Danville, California, advising the company on energy technology trends and running Exelon’s partnership R&D program. Prior to joining Exelon, she directed the Office of Energy Supply Security in the U.S. DOE Office of Policy and Systems Analysis, where she was responsible for policy and analysis related to coal, gas, and nuclear power and energy cyber and physical security. Before her work at DOE she served as an AAAS Congressional Science and Engineering Fellow for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, focusing on nuclear power and waste issues, energy finance, and electricity storage. She received her PhD in 2011 from MIT in Engineering Systems, studying deployment of advanced technologies for nuclear waste recycling, and she holds dual masters degrees from MIT in nuclear engineering and technology policy. She is a native Californian, and completed her B.S. in physics at UCLA in 2004.
Shounok currently leads the Products & Structuring function for Constellation Energy’s Distributed Energy business. He is based in Baltimore and focuses on the renewable and distributed energy sector. At Constellation, Shounok has led the new product development, financial structuring and asset acquisition efforts for competitive bidding and internal underwriting helping deploy over $1B of capital on Distributed Energy development; opportunities span multiple asset classes including Solar PV, Storage, Fuel Cells & Biomass. In addition, Shounok has extensive experience in Project Financing and was involved in non-recourse debt offerings on utility scale renewable and gas generation assets totaling over $1.5B. Shounok holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Instrumentation Engineering from BMS College of Engineering, India and has a MBA from the University of Maryland at College Park.
Brandon currently leads Distributed Energy innovation & integration for Microsoft's Energy Strategy & Research team. Her background combines renewable energy asset management and project finance experience with political risk consulting and environmental policy. Prior to joining Microsoft, she has held senior positions at SunEdison, Bloom Energy and Albright Stonebridge Group. Brandon holds a BA, Environmental Studies and a MESc Environmental Science from Yale University; and an MBA from Stanford University.
Seth Baruch is National Director for Energy and Utilities at Kaiser Permanente and is responsible for managing sustainable energy programs across the organization, including solar projects at a hundred different hospitals, data centers and medical office buildings. Part of this program includes the development of microgrids and rapid installation of electric vehicle charging stations at selected sites in California. Seth is also helping lead the effort for Kaiser Permanente to achieve carbon neutrality by 2020.