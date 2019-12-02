AutoGrid builds software applications that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and IoT technologies to enable a smarter and cleaner distributed energy world. The company’s suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has more than 3,500 megawatts of flexible capacity from DERs under contract and its customer list includes National Grid, NextEra Energy, E.ON, Total, Xcel Energy, China Light and Power and over 30 other leading global energy companies around the world. visit website

Chint Power Systems America is a global inverter solutions provider with service centers in Texas and California. CPS is delivering flexible, high performance products, and since 2015 CPS has been the leading provider of 3-phase string inverters (USA, GTM Research data). Low cost leadership is achieved by leveraging Chint’s vertical integration and supply chain economies of scale. Chint is a $7B diversified group of industrial and energy systems companies; T&D substations, PV panels, inverters, storage systems, finance and EPC. www.chintpowersystems.com. visit website

Enbala provides the advanced technology needed to ensure the operational stability of the world’s power grids by harnessing the power of distributed energy. Enbala’s real-time energy-balancing platform – the Enbala Engine -- provides a scalable, accurate and rapid approach for creating controllable and dispatchable energy resources from flexible loads, energy storage and renewable energy sources. The platform underpins Enbala’s award-winning and industry-leading DERMS and VPP technology and dynamically optimizes and dispatches distributed energy resources to respond to the real-time needs of the power system. The platform gives energy retailers and utilities the flexibility to operate in real-time and to better manage the escalating complexities of increasingly variable energy assets and evolving market opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.enbala.com or follow @enbala on Twitter. visit website

GE has more than 125 years of integrating the latest innovations in electricity generation and delivery. Approximately one-third of the electricity generated in the world uses GE equipment. GE’s Renewable Energy includes wind, hydro, solar, storage, hybrid capabilities, digital services, and grid solutions, making it the most diverse and broadest renewable portfolio in the industry. The business can support customers from project development, to equipment and services, to turnkey solutions. visit website

Greensmith Energy is a global energy storage innovator with more than a decade of leadership in the utility sector. We build, manage and integrate complex energy systems, delivering safety, reliability and flexibility to optimize multiple generation assets as well as integrate more renewable energy into the grid. With 70 grid-scale systems deployed across nine countries for customers such as Oncor, Pomona Energy, Alta Gas, AEP, NextEra, E.ON, and Tucson Electric Power, Greensmith provides a proven platform based on its proprietary GEMS software. As a Wärtsilä company, Greensmith is accelerating its reach into an expanding global market for programmable energy storage and playing a key role in Wärtsilä’s vision to enable the growth and transition towards a 100% renewable grid through flexibility, reliability and integration and a more sustainable future for us all. visit website

Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm focused on providing financial advice in the areas of M&A, capital raising of debt and equity, project finance, tax equity, financial restructuring, recapitalization, bankruptcy and workout situations in the energy sector. Marathon Capital is a four-time recipient of the "Best Renewable Asset M&A Adviser" Award, "Renewable Generating Project Finance Deal of the Year" Award (2016), first-time recipient of the "Best Asset M&A Adviser" (2017) and first-time recipient of the "M&A Adviser of the Year" (2019) in Power Finance & Risk's Annual Power Finance Deals and Firms Awards. visit website

McCarthy's 155-year tradition of construction excellence and innovation launched into the Renewable Energy market in 2013. Since then, our Renewable Energy team has completed more than 30 utility-scale solar installations in communities across the country, delivering a combined capacity of over 2.4GW of clean energy production, and over 300MW of storage. Nationally, McCarthy provides Engineer, Procure, Construct (EPC) services on utility-scale solar projects. Our engineering and construction services offer in-budget development, constructability reviews, cost-estimating, value analysis, schedule development, project management and schedule control. We help private solar developers and utilities deliver cost-effective, clean energy to private companies, universities, small utilities and energy co-ops. visit website

Mintz is a versatile Am Law 100 law firm with 500 attorneys serving clients worldwide. We collaborate across disciplines to deliver exceptional legal strategies that help clients navigate shifting industry challenges. Our attorneys advise business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors on pivotal deals, disputes, and regulatory matters. We work within four core practice areas — Transactional, Intellectual Property, Litigation & Investigations, and Regulatory & Advisory — and serve an array of industries including Energy & Sustainability. Mintz was one of the first law firms to develop a practice focused on energy and sustainability innovation. The firm’s Energy & Sustainability Practice has completed more than 500 transactions across energy sectors totaling over $8.5 billion since 2006. visit website

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is the U.S. DOE’s primary laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency R&D. NREL advances the science and engineering of energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, and renewable power technologies and provides the knowledge to integrate and optimize energy systems. The new Energy Systems Integration Facility at NREL provides an integrated energy system platform for the research community and commercial partners to work with us to develop and evaluate integrated systems approaches. visit website

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, headquartered in Richland, Washington, advances scientific discovery and drives innovation that improves energy resiliency and enhances national security. PNNL is a leader in grid modernization by integrating advances in data analytics, deep learning, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and advanced controls to improve electric power system operations, planning, resiliency, flexibility, and security. In energy storage, PNNL is looking beyond lithium-ion, combining data analytics with materials discovery and synthesis, in-operando characterization, rapid prototyping, and reliability and performance validations to accelerate the next generation of materials for energy storage. For more information, visit PNNL's News Center. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. visit website