Partners

Sponsorship
Reception Sponsor
Shoals Technologies Group Logo
Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions. Shoals has grown exponentially since its founding in 1996, and maintains a diverse portfolio of PV balance of systems products, including, combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnecting combiner boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, PV wire, in-line fuses, racking and PV monitoring solutions. Additional information is available at www.shoals.com.
visit website
Gold Sponsors
AutoGrid Logo
AutoGrid builds software applications that utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and IoT technologies to enable a smarter and cleaner distributed energy world. The company’s suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time and at scale. AutoGrid has more than 3,500 megawatts of flexible capacity from DERs under contract and its customer list includes National Grid, NextEra Energy, E.ON, Total, Xcel Energy, China Light and Power and over 30 other leading global energy companies around the world.
visit website
Chint Power Systems Logo
Chint Power Systems America is a global inverter solutions provider with service centers in Texas and California. CPS is delivering flexible, high performance products, and since 2015 CPS has been the leading provider of 3-phase string inverters (USA, GTM Research data). Low cost leadership is achieved by leveraging Chint’s vertical integration and supply chain economies of scale. Chint is a $7B diversified group of industrial and energy systems companies; T&D substations, PV panels, inverters, storage systems, finance and EPC. www.chintpowersystems.com.
visit website
Enbala Power Networks Logo
Enbala provides the advanced technology needed to ensure the operational stability of the world’s power grids by harnessing the power of distributed energy. Enbala’s real-time energy-balancing platform – the Enbala Engine -- provides a scalable, accurate and rapid approach for creating controllable and dispatchable energy resources from flexible loads, energy storage and renewable energy sources. The platform underpins Enbala’s award-winning and industry-leading DERMS and VPP technology and dynamically optimizes and dispatches distributed energy resources to respond to the real-time needs of the power system. The platform gives energy retailers and utilities the flexibility to operate in real-time and to better manage the escalating complexities of increasingly variable energy assets and evolving market opportunities. For more information, visit http://www.enbala.com or follow @enbala on Twitter.
visit website
GE Renewable Energy Logo
GE has more than 125 years of integrating the latest innovations in electricity generation and delivery. Approximately one-third of the electricity generated in the world uses GE equipment. GE’s Renewable Energy includes wind, hydro, solar, storage, hybrid capabilities, digital services, and grid solutions, making it the most diverse and broadest renewable portfolio in the industry. The business can support customers from project development, to equipment and services, to turnkey solutions.
visit website
Greensmith Energy Management Systems Logo
Greensmith Energy is a global energy storage innovator with more than a decade of leadership in the utility sector. We build, manage and integrate complex energy systems, delivering safety, reliability and flexibility to optimize multiple generation assets as well as integrate more renewable energy into the grid. With 70 grid-scale systems deployed across nine countries for customers such as Oncor, Pomona Energy, Alta Gas, AEP, NextEra, E.ON, and Tucson Electric Power, Greensmith provides a proven platform based on its proprietary GEMS software. As a Wärtsilä company, Greensmith is accelerating its reach into an expanding global market for programmable energy storage and playing a key role in Wärtsilä’s vision to enable the growth and transition towards a 100% renewable grid through flexibility, reliability and integration and a more sustainable future for us all.
visit website
Marathon Capital Logo
Marathon Capital is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm focused on providing financial advice in the areas of M&A, capital raising of debt and equity, project finance, tax equity, financial restructuring, recapitalization, bankruptcy and workout situations in the energy sector. Marathon Capital is a four-time recipient of the "Best Renewable Asset M&A Adviser" Award, "Renewable Generating Project Finance Deal of the Year" Award (2016), first-time recipient of the "Best Asset M&A Adviser" (2017) and first-time recipient of the "M&A Adviser of the Year" (2019) in Power Finance & Risk's Annual Power Finance Deals and Firms Awards.
visit website
McCarthy Building Companies Logo
McCarthy's 155-year tradition of construction excellence and innovation launched into the Renewable Energy market in 2013. Since then, our Renewable Energy team has completed more than 30 utility-scale solar installations in communities across the country, delivering a combined capacity of over 2.4GW of clean energy production, and over 300MW of storage. Nationally, McCarthy provides Engineer, Procure, Construct (EPC) services on utility-scale solar projects. Our engineering and construction services offer in-budget development, constructability reviews, cost-estimating, value analysis, schedule development, project management and schedule control. We help private solar developers and utilities deliver cost-effective, clean energy to private companies, universities, small utilities and energy co-ops.
visit website
Mintz Levin Logo
Mintz is a versatile Am Law 100 law firm with 500 attorneys serving clients worldwide. We collaborate across disciplines to deliver exceptional legal strategies that help clients navigate shifting industry challenges. Our attorneys advise business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors on pivotal deals, disputes, and regulatory matters. We work within four core practice areas — Transactional, Intellectual Property, Litigation & Investigations, and Regulatory & Advisory — and serve an array of industries including Energy & Sustainability. Mintz was one of the first law firms to develop a practice focused on energy and sustainability innovation. The firm’s Energy & Sustainability Practice has completed more than 500 transactions across energy sectors totaling over $8.5 billion since 2006.
visit website
NREL Logo
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory is the U.S. DOE’s primary laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency R&D. NREL advances the science and engineering of energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, and renewable power technologies and provides the knowledge to integrate and optimize energy systems. The new Energy Systems Integration Facility at NREL provides an integrated energy system platform for the research community and commercial partners to work with us to develop and evaluate integrated systems approaches.
visit website
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Logo
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, headquartered in Richland, Washington, advances scientific discovery and drives innovation that improves energy resiliency and enhances national security. PNNL is a leader in grid modernization by integrating advances in data analytics, deep learning, high-performance computing, cybersecurity, and advanced controls to improve electric power system operations, planning, resiliency, flexibility, and security. In energy storage, PNNL is looking beyond lithium-ion, combining data analytics with materials discovery and synthesis, in-operando characterization, rapid prototyping, and reliability and performance validations to accelerate the next generation of materials for energy storage. For more information, visit PNNL's News Center. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
visit website
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati Logo
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati has built a multidisciplinary team of seasoned attorneys with extensive experience developing and financing major energy and infrastructure projects around the world. We bring to each of our assignments a commercial-minded understanding of the needs of different project participants, and we craft solutions that balance and align conflicting interests in order to get projects financed and built.
visit website
Lunch Workshop Sponsor
Spirae Logo
Spirae’s Wave™ control platform provides a scalable architecture for integrating and managing high levels of renewable and distributed energy resources (DER) at the edge of the grid. Spirae, LLC provides comprehensive distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS) for utilities; and real-time microgrid controls with features such as import-export, transition to island, and resynchronization. Wave™ intelligence allows customers to monetize multiple value streams using DER in the energy services market. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Spirae has developed, refined, and validated its control platform and its menu of market-driven applications through numerous full scale and pilot projects in North America and Europe since 2002.
visit website
Silver Sponsors
Ballard Spahr LLC Logo
Ballard Spahr LLP is a national firm of more than 640 lawyers in 15 offices across the country. Our attorneys provide counseling and advocacy in more than 50 areas within business and transactions, finance, intellectual property, litigation, and real estate. We represent a diverse cross-section of clients, ranging from large public companies and privately held entities to government bodies and nonprofit organizations. Our practices span the financial, industrial, real estate, private equity, retail, and other sectors that are critical to growth in today’s marketplace.
visit website
Saft Logo
Saft specializes in advanced technology battery solutions for industry, from the design and development to the production, customization and service provision. For 100 years, Saft’s longer-lasting batteries and systems have provided critical safety applications, back-up power and propulsion for our customers. Our innovative, safe and reliable technology delivers high performance on land, at sea, in the air and in space. Saft is powering industry and smarter cities, while providing critical back-up functionality in remote and harsh environments from the Arctic Circle to the Sahara Desert. Saft is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total, a leading international oil and gas company and a major player in low-carbon energies. We energize the world.
visit website
Networking Break Sponsor
Sungrow Power Supply Logo
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (“Sungrow”) is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 60GW installed worldwide as of December 2017. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Renxian Cao, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 20-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 50 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com
visit website
Emerging Tech Sponsors
Ambri Logo
Ambri Inc. is developing and commercializing a new battery technology that will enable widespread use of renewable energy sources, reduce electricity costs and enable power systems to operate more reliably and efficiently. The liquid metal battery project began at MIT in the lab of Professor Donald Sadoway and the company was formed in 2010, when the project achieved significant technical breakthroughs. Ambri’s investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates and Total. More information is available at www.ambri.com.
visit website
Viking Cold Solutions Logo
Viking Cold’s long-duration Thermal Energy Storage (TES) solution is the most economical way to store energy in low-temperature refrigeration plus increase refrigeration efficiency an average of 25%. The systems have a 20+ year life, no round-trip losses, require no maintenance nor additional real estate, and are 100% recyclable. With an LCOE < 2 cents per kWh, TES delivers power providers economically viable demand management flexibility in C&I cold storage applications.
visit website
WiFi Sponsor
OutBack Power Logo
visit website
Supporting Organizations
Advanced Energy Economy Logo
Advanced Energy Economy (AEE) is a national association of business leaders who are making the global energy system more secure, clean, and affordable. AEE engages in policy advocacy at the federal, state, and regulatory levels. Our mission is transforming public policy to enable rapid growth of advanced energy companies. AEE recently introduced PowerSuite, a robust set of tools to search, track, and collaborate on energy legislation and utility regulatory proceedings from across the country with one, easy-to-use interface. Learn more at www.aee.net
visit website
Antenna Logo
visit website
Energy Storage Association (ESA) Logo
As the national trade association in the U.S., the Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the leading voice for companies that develop and deploy the multitude of energy storage technologies that we rely on every day. Our member companies research, manufacture, distribute, finance, and build energy storage projects domestically and abroad. To learn more, please visit www.energystorage.org.
visit website
German American Chamber of Commerce - CA Logo
The German American Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (GACC) acts as a link between German and American companies and organizations. The GACC is the first point of contact for German companies interested in doing business in the U.S., particularly on the West Coast, providing assistance through a variety of services. The Chamber connects German decision-makers with their U.S. counterparts and its goal is to bring German and American companies together, and thus, foster, strengthen and advance bilateral trade between Germany and the U.S.
visit website
Rocky Mountain Institute Logo
Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI)—an independent nonprofit founded in 1982—transforms global energy use to create a clean, prosperous, and secure low-carbon future. It engages businesses, communities, institutions, and entrepreneurs to accelerate the adoption of market-based solutions that cost-effectively shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Washington, D.C.; and Beijing.
visit website
WRISE Logo
WRISE was founded in 2005 and works to promote the education, professional development, and advancement of women to achieve a strong diversified workforce and support a robust renewable energy economy. Since that time, WRISE has grown to an organization with local chapters in the US and Canada; national programming that includes activities at renewable trade shows across the country, the Leadership Forum, Take Charge Workshops, mentoring, professional development and webinar series; and a growing grassroots network of more than 6,500 women and men.
visit website
Brought to you by
Greentech Media Logo
Greentech Media delivers business-to- business news, analysis and events at the forefront of the global energy transformation. Our coverage area extends across the clean energy industry with a focus on solar power and the electric utility market’s evolution. Greentech Media’s industry-leading coverage is provided by a team of analysts from our market intelligence arm, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables, as well as our world-class journalists and global network of expert contributors.
visit website