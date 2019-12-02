Chief Commercial Officer, Vivint Solar

Thomas Plagemann is the Chief Commercial Officer at Vivint Solar. In this position, he is responsible for developing Vivint Solar’s tax equity, capital markets, market expansion, and fundraising efforts and leading the financing strategy beyond its existing third party financing structures. Thomas is based in New York City and has more than 20 years of experience originating and executing financings and investments in energy and infrastructure assets.

During his career, Thomas has been involved with projects valued in excess of $29 billion and has completed transactions across the balance sheet from debt to equity. Prior to joining Vivint Solar, Thomas was Head of Energy, U.S. Corporate & Investment Banking for Santander Global Banking & Markets. While there he was responsible for all the bank’s activities with North American Energy clients across the energy sector, including Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.

Prior to joining Santander, Thomas was at First Solar as the Global Head of Project Finance and Transaction Execution. There he ran the sales processes for all of First Solar’s utility scale solar projects globally. He and his team financed and closed the sale of projects totaling over 1.6GW-AC of capacity with a total value in excess of $8 billion across 6 transactions.

Prior to First Solar, Thomas was responsible for AIG FP’s principal investment strategy in the renewable energy sector. His responsibilities included covering the renewable and conventional power industry and general infrastructure and also leading the team that closed tax equity investments in wind and geothermal projects totaling over $1 billion.

Before joining AIG, Thomas was a Managing Director with GE Capital’s energy investment business. There he was responsible for originating specialized equity, debt, and structured transactions for the financing of power plant construction and acquisitions. Thomas started his career as a banker in Deutsche Bank’s project finance group where he was responsible for originating, underwriting, and syndicating non-recourse energy financing.

Thomas received a BA from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in International Affairs with a specialization in finance from Columbia University.