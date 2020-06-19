Most decarbonization proposals play out over 30 years, aiming toward 2050. But a new roadmap from researchers at UC Berkeley and the policy firm Energy Innovation shows the grid can get to a level of 90% clean in just 15 years' time.

No new fossil fuel plants. Lower rates for consumers. 85,000 lives saved. 500,000 additional jobs. Region by region, the researchers lay out exactly how it can be done.

Prices have fallen so quickly that our understanding of what’s possible hasn’t kept pace. And now, say the researchers, we have the chance to decarbonize much sooner than many thought possible. This week on The Energy Gang, we’ll dig into the study and its implications.

Then, pollsters say Americans are “fully bought-in” to a clean energy future — and want bigger societal issues addressed with it. But among crucial swing voters, is anyone even thinking about climate? We’ll look at what the latest polling tells us.

Finally, BP decides its assets are actually worth $17 billion less than the company previously thought. It’s a massive write-down. Is this a tipping point? A leading indicator?

Co-hosts Katherine Hamilton, Jigar Shah and Stephen Lacey discuss.

Resources:

The Energy Gang is brought to you by Sungrow, the leading global supplier of inverter solutions for renewables. During these uncertain times, Sungrow is committed to protecting its employees and continuing to reliably serve its customers around the world. Sungrow has also leveraged its extensive network across the United States to distribute face masks to communities in need.

The Energy Gang is also brought to you by KORE Power. Based in the U.S., KORE Power is situated to meet the growing global demand of the energy storage market. KORE Power is building the first large-scale battery cell manufacturing facility in the U.S. owned by an American company. Once it’s operational, the 1-million-square-foot facility will have 10 gigawatt-hours of scalable manufacturing capacity. Learn more.