by Emma Foehringer Merchant

April 20, 2020 April 20, 2020

Last week, the solar industry logged another record.

Researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, one of the U.S.’ national labs working on renewable energy technologies, designed a solar cell that reached the highest efficiency levels ever recorded: 39.2 percent efficiency under unconcentrated solar conditions and 47.1 percent using concentrated light.

It’s an impressive topline figure, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily change the game for developers of solar energy projects.