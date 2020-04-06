by Emma Foehringer Merchant

In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, each day has become a tug-of-war between worst-case and best-case scenarios.

Along with public health experts and all sectors of the economy, the solar industry is continuing to calibrate the impacts of the pandemic on its workforce and businesses. While U.S. residential solar is grappling with the earliest-felt and most profound impacts thus far, it's clear that no part of the industry will be left unscathed.

Utility-scale solar benefits from long project timelines, engaged investors and spacious work sites that should allow for social distancing.

But the sector still has a long way to fall.