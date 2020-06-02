by Emma Foehringer Merchant

Last week Midwest utility Alliant Energy, which delivers electricity in Wisconsin through its subsidiary Wisconsin Power & Light, made good on a 2019 commitment to significantly boost the amount of solar in its portfolio. The utility said it would purchase 675 megawatts in Wisconsin, upping the state’s existing total by more than three times.

The projects, to be developed by NextEra, New York’s Ranger Power, Macquarie-backed Savion Energy, and National Grid-owned Geronimo Energy, will come online in the next three years, launching Wisconsin...