by Emma Foehringer Merchant

July 13, 2020 July 13, 2020

When NextEra-owned utility Florida Power & Light proposed its 1.5-gigawatt shared solar program last year, it was both criticized as a utility overstep on the community solar model and lauded as a significant milestone for Florida’s quickly expanding solar market. The state’s Public Service Commission unanimously approved the program in March.

Now, another state utility hopes to deliver something similar: In July, Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of the North Carolina-based mothership, proposed a 750-megawatt shared solar program it hopes to begin in 2022. First, it needs to obtain regulatory approval.