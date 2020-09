by Julian Spector

A year ago, Virginia did not register on the shortlist of interesting storage markets to watch. It didn’t register on the long list either — there simply wasn’t much happening.

That changed suddenly in the spring, when the legislature passed and Gov. Ralph Northam signed into law the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which mandates a phaseout of fossil fuels by 2045. The law included an energy storage mandate of 3.1 gigawatts to be installed by 2035, one of the most ambitious targets in the country.