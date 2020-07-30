by Julian Spector

LS Power ranks among the leading owners of operational grid batteries, even with just two projects.

The company, which invests private equity funds in energy infrastructure as well as developing its own projects, quietly built up a pipeline of some of the biggest battery projects in the country. When we started the Top U.S. Storage Owner series, profiling the companies that own the most front-of-the-meter battery storage operating today in the U.S., LS Power didn’t make the cut. Its Vista project in San Diego County held the U.S. record for...