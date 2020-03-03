by Julian Spector

Author's note: This is the second installment in a series profiling the top emerging state markets for energy storage. Last week, we focused on New York.

Massachusetts has spent the last four years bringing an energy storage market to life, and its efforts are starting to produce results.

The state government produced a landmark study on the value of energy storage back in 2016. The State of Charge report clarified the value that storage technology could provide for the grid and pointed out the ways market rules would not allow it to earn...