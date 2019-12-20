by Julian Spector

The conventional approach to commercial energy storage didn't collapse or disappear in 2019, but its practitioners altered their strategies in notable ways.

Changes were already afoot. But this year began with the commercial business model — customer-sited demand reduction, grid services, value stacking — seemingly alive and well, and ended with it largely sidelined by its most ardent advocates.

Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Green Charge Networks and Stem, the early leaders in the space, haven’t gone anywhere. But all three have shifted...