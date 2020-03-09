by Nicholas Rinaldi

March 09, 2020

9:00 a.m.-9:20 a.m. Welcome Remarks and Opening Polls

We will kick off the day by mapping out the audience in the room and understanding what are the key policy updates, challenges and Northeastern state markets C&I developers, regulators, financiers and vendors are most interested in.



This exercise will give us a sense of which specific discussion points need to be expanded and what questions are already generally understood. Besides, it will be a great opportunity to break the ice and get to know the group a little bit better.

Moderator: Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie



9:20 a.m.-9:50 a.m. Keynote Fireside Chat

This one-to-one conversation with NYSERDA's President & CEO will give us an opportunity to understand the key strategic priorities of this Government-funded energy innovation powerhouse when it comes to driving the adoption and growth of distributed solar and storage in one of the most densely populated areas of the world.



Alicia Barton will also shed light on how New York is planning to achieve its ambitious clean energy commitments as one of the nation's boldest states in the push for decarbonization through a combination of technology R&D and innovative market design.

Alicia Barton, President & CEO, NYSERDA

Moderator: Ravi Manghani, Head of Solar, Wood Mackenzie



9:50 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Research Keynote

Austin Perea, Senior Analyst, Wood Mackenzie

Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie



11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Panel: The Lights and Shadows of the VDER and Bridge Incentives

How evolving regulatory frameworks are impacting distributed solar and storage project economics in New York

Nathan Rizzo, Co-Founder & Vice President, Solar Liberty

Suparna Kadam, Director Of Business Development, EnterSolar

Zeryai Hagos, Deputy Director, Office of Markets and Innovation, New York State Department of Public Service

Moderator: Austin Perea, Senior Analyst, Wood Mackenzie



11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Panel: SMART Enough?

Evaluating the latest updates to the SMART program and Clean Peak Standard opportunities in Massachusetts

Judith Judson, Vice President, Distributed Energy Systems, Ameresco

Ben Downing, VP, New Market Development, Nexamp

Moderator: Daniel Finn-Foley, Head of Energy Storage, Wood Mackenzie



12:00 p.m.-12:30 p.m. Fireside Chat: What the TREC Means for Distributed Solar in New Jersey

Abraham Silverman, General Counsel, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

Moderator: Emma Foehringer Merchant, Writer, Greentech Media



1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Panel: What Is Next for Northeastern Community Solar Markets?

Kiran Bhatraju, CEO, Arcadia

Laura Pagliarulo, Senior Vice President, Community Solar, CleanChoice Energy

Noah Shaw, Partner & Co-Chair of the Renewable Energy Practice, Hodgson Russ

Brandon Smithwood, Director of Policy, Dimension Renewable Energy

Moderator: Austin Perea, Senior Analyst, Wood Mackenzie



2:15 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Fireside Chat: A Development Finance Deep Dive

Cory Honeyman, Director of Business Development & Strategy, AES Distributed Energy

Moderator: Brett Simon, Senior Analyst, Storage, Wood Mackenzie



2:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Panel: Across the Delaware River - Key Emerging Mid-Atlantic Markets for Distributed Solar & Storage Like Virginia and Maryland

David Comis, Energy Program Manager, Maryland Energy Administration

Matthew Hankey, Co-Founder, President & CEO, New Energy Equity

Alexandre Baldassano, Managing Director, Energy Management, Genscape

Moderator: Karl-Erik Stromsta, Managing Editor, Greentech Media



3:45 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Panel: Following on the Steps of Massachusetts - Key Emerging New England Markets for Distributed Solar & Storage

What can other up-and-coming New England solar & storage state markets learn from the trials & tribulations in Massachusetts? And what is the real market potential of emerging areas like Maine or New Hampshire? What are the hopes for an incentive program in Connecticut?

Angela Monroe, Senior Analyst, Maine Public Utilities Commission

Selya Price, Director, Incentive Programs, CT Green Bank

Sam Lavallee, Director of Financing, ReVision Energy

Moderator: Bryan White, Analyst, Solar, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables



4:15 p.m.-4:35 p.m. Case Study: Storage as the Key to Load Relief in a Congested Network

Dogan Yiginer, Manager, Utility of the Future, ConEdison

Moderator: Fei Wang, Senior Grid Edge Analyst, Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables



4:35 p.m.-5:05 p.m. Closing Roundtable: Innovation Is (Always) the Answer

How technology development is driving new business models and revenue streams for distributed solar and storage systems.