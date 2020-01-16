by Jeff St. John

January 16, 2020 January 16, 2020

California's 2020 market for residential batteries is set for a big uptick, benefiting vendors like Sunrun, SunPower, Enphase and Tesla. How California regulators end up adapting the Self-Generation Incentive Program to help serve this pressing need will play an important role in the growth of this market.

California's move to turn SGIP into a rescue program for at-risk Californians is part of a massive public response to the state’s wildfire and power outage crisis. It’s also a radical restructuring of a program that has allowed California to take the lead in behind-the-meter energy storage deployments.