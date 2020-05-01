0
by Nicholas Rinaldi
May 01, 2020

On April 30, 2020, Wood Mackenzie hosted a webinar examining the impact of the coronavirus on renewable energy finance. Wood Mackenzie's team of analysts open with a discussion of the current macroeconomic situation. They discuss whether or not capital has dried up and provide an overview of current project economics. The format includes a panel conversation followed by an in-depth Q&A. Click here to join GTM Squared and watch today.



Key discussions include:

  • Are we headed for a global recession?
  • Will banks continue to fund U.S. commercial and residential solar projects?
  • Are debt and equity markets closed for large-scale renewables projects?
     

Speakers:

  • Peter Martin, Principal Economist
  • Michelle Davis, Senior Analyst, US Distributed Solar
  • Prashant Khorana, Principal - Energy Transition Practice
     

This webinar is part of Wood Mackenzie's new series, Connecting Conversations. The series will bring together panels of experts to discuss energy’s most pressing questions twice monthly.