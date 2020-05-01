On April 30, 2020, Wood Mackenzie hosted a webinar examining the impact of the coronavirus on renewable energy finance. Wood Mackenzie's team of analysts open with a discussion of the current macroeconomic situation. They discuss whether or not capital has dried up and provide an overview of current project economics. The format includes a panel conversation followed by an in-depth Q&A. Click here to join GTM Squared and watch today.
Key discussions include:
- Are we headed for a global recession?
- Will banks continue to fund U.S. commercial and residential solar projects?
- Are debt and equity markets closed for large-scale renewables projects?
Speakers:
- Peter Martin, Principal Economist
- Michelle Davis, Senior Analyst, US Distributed Solar
- Prashant Khorana, Principal - Energy Transition Practice
This webinar is part of Wood Mackenzie's new series, Connecting Conversations. The series will bring together panels of experts to discuss energy’s most pressing questions twice monthly.