by Nicholas Rinaldi

May 01, 2020

On April 30, 2020, Wood Mackenzie hosted a webinar examining the impact of the coronavirus on renewable energy finance. Wood Mackenzie's team of analysts open with a discussion of the current macroeconomic situation. They discuss whether or not capital has dried up and provide an overview of current project economics. The format includes a panel conversation followed by an in-depth Q&A. Click here to join GTM Squared and watch today.







Key discussions include:

Are we headed for a global recession?

Will banks continue to fund U.S. commercial and residential solar projects?

Are debt and equity markets closed for large-scale renewables projects?



Speakers:

Peter Martin, Principal Economist

Michelle Davis, Senior Analyst, US Distributed Solar

Prashant Khorana, Principal - Energy Transition Practice



This webinar is part of Wood Mackenzie's new series, Connecting Conversations. The series will bring together panels of experts to discuss energy’s most pressing questions twice monthly.