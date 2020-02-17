by Emma Foehringer Merchant

Solar's presence on Iowa's grid is growing, underscoring a wider trend of solar moving into wind-dominated states around the country.

Now, Chicago-based wind, solar, storage and gas developer Invenergy is building three solar projects totaling 750 megawatts in the state. When online, the capacity will multiply Iowa’s current installations more than sevenfold.

The trend of solar encroaching on wind's territory is most pronounced in Texas, where wind crowded the grid and now solar is flooding the interconnection queue. But it’s possible to measure the same movement, albeit more incrementally, across the windy plains.