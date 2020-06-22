by Emma Foehringer Merchant

After the turmoil of the last several months, residential solar is now coping with a new threat — one the industry says is existential.

In April, a group called the New England Ratepayers Association filed a petition with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates interstate transmission of electricity, asking the agency to transfer jurisdiction over retail solar sales from states to the federal level. If granted, the petition would upend decades of precedent allowing those policies to be set locally.