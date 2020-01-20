Things are moving quickly at the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, the not-for-profit cooperative power supplier whose members serve more than 1 million people in four Western U.S. states.
Coal-dependent Tri-State will add 1 GW of utility-scale renewables over the next four years, switching off its sizable coal fleet by 2030.
