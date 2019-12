by Emma Foehringer Merchant

November 25, 2019 November 25, 2019

Optimism that swept through South Carolina's solar industry earlier this year has collapsed into concern, after the state's Public Service Commission voted to reduce rates for solar projects offered through the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act, or PURPA.

"This is a setback,” said Colin Smith, a senior solar analyst at WoodMac. “But we don’t see this as something that will completely end solar development in South Carolina.”