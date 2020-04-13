In designing its community solar program, New Jersey has weighted the inclusion of low- and moderate-income customers above all other factors. Now comes the hard work of actually signing up those consumers.
Even when required, community solar developers have struggled to sign up lower-income customers. Can New Jersey show the way?
