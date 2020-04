by Emma Foehringer Merchant

April 27, 2020 April 27, 2020

The growing commercial and industrial solar market has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which in addition to sickening hundreds of thousands has crippled the economy, halted some solar construction and pushed back project timelines.

Analysts expect the virus and the prevailing economic uncertainty to slow the market considerably, but the extent of the damage depends on how long the crisis continues.