by Emma Foehringer Merchant

June 10, 2020 June 10, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic threw nearly every element of the U.S. solar industry into disarray. Developers and suppliers sent preemptive "force majeure" warnings. Utilities paused some requests for proposals. Experts warned of tightening financial markets.

Amid the turmoil, at least one trend seemed to remain stable: The capacity of solar projects and portfolios acquired in Q1 2020 actually eclipsed that of the same period last year, according to tracking from Mercom Capital Group.

But Mercom's most recent numbers suggest the coronavirus pandemic may have mowed down even that trend.