by Emma Foehringer Merchant

July 27, 2020 July 27, 2020

When Joe Biden thinks about clean energy and climate change, he says he sees jobs.

It’s a refrain the presumptive Democratic nominee has repeated many times during his campaign. He touched on that theme again this month while introducing a $2 trillion clean energy plan, promising “historic investment” in wind, solar, storage and other technologies over his first term.

In that plan, which calls for 100 percent clean energy by 2035, Biden argued that “American workers should build American infrastructure and manufacture the materials that go...