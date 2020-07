by Emma Foehringer Merchant

Earlier this month, 8minute Solar Energy, a leading U.S. developer of big solar and storage projects, announced its first deal with the newest heavyweights in California’s renewables market: community-choice aggregators.

The deal, covering 250 megawatts of solar and 150 megawatt-hours of storage to be located in California’s Central Valley, isn’t huge by the standards of 8minute. But it once again highlights the growing influence of California’s expanding roster of CCAs.