by Jeff St. John

January 09, 2020 January 09, 2020

This three-part paper from Jeff St. John provides insights on the near-, medium- and long-term goals and impacts of energy policy and power utility regulation in California. As the leader in state-level energy policy, what happens in California today will define markets and opportunities for energy players in the coming decades. Click here to join GTM Squared and download the 100-page paper today.

Table of Contents



Section 1. Near-Term Focus: Wildfires & Bankruptcy

PG&E Pledges to Honor Renewable Contracts in Bankruptcy Plan

San Francisco Offers $2.5B to Take Over Its Share of PG&E’s Grid

California Assembly Passes $21B Wildfire Fund for Utilities

SDG&E Introduces New Wildfire Response Measures and Equipment

California Supercharges Battery Incentive for Wildfire-Vulnerable Homes

Year-End Developments in PG&E’s Bankruptcy: Clashing Short-Term and Long-Term Demands

California Regulators Launch Investigation Into PG&E’s Fire-Prevention Blackouts



Section 2. Medium-Term Priority: Ensuring Reliability

California Demands 3.3 GW of New Resources as Grid Shortfall Looms

Proposal Emerges for a Central Buyer for California’s Grid Reliability Needs

California’s Complicated Path to Changing Its Resource Adequacy Rules

Dissecting the Role of Community-Choice Aggregators in California’s Integrated Resource Plan

Goldman Sachs Becomes Solar Supplier to California CCAs as Its Acquisition Spree Continues

Sunrun Wins Another Capacity Contract for Aggregated Home Storage

Oakland to Swap Jet-Fuel-Burning Peaker Plant for Urban Battery

An Inside Look at a Groundbreaking Solar- Storage Procurement in California

Massive Solar-Battery Plant Wins Approval in L.A., Overcoming Union Concerns

Another California City Drops Gas Peaker in Favor of Clean Portfolio

What Comes Next After Batteries Replace Gas Peakers?

Cutting the Carbon From California’s Self- Generation Incentive Program

What California Utilities Have Learned From Smart Inverter Pilots

Leap and Google Nest Launch Smart Thermostat-to-Energy-Market Offering

California’s Resource Adequacy Program Hits Snag on Out-of-State Imports



Section 3. Long-Term Goals: Canceling Carbon and Electrifying Everything