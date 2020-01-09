This three-part paper from Jeff St. John provides insights on the near-, medium- and long-term goals and impacts of energy policy and power utility regulation in California. As the leader in state-level energy policy, what happens in California today will define markets and opportunities for energy players in the coming decades. Click here to join GTM Squared and download the 100-page paper today.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Near-Term Focus: Wildfires & Bankruptcy
PG&E Pledges to Honor Renewable Contracts in Bankruptcy Plan
San Francisco Offers $2.5B to Take Over Its Share of PG&E’s Grid
California Assembly Passes $21B Wildfire Fund for Utilities
SDG&E Introduces New Wildfire Response Measures and Equipment
California Supercharges Battery Incentive for Wildfire-Vulnerable Homes
Year-End Developments in PG&E’s Bankruptcy: Clashing Short-Term and Long-Term Demands
California Regulators Launch Investigation Into PG&E’s Fire-Prevention Blackouts
Section 2. Medium-Term Priority: Ensuring Reliability
California Demands 3.3 GW of New Resources as Grid Shortfall Looms
Proposal Emerges for a Central Buyer for California’s Grid Reliability Needs
California’s Complicated Path to Changing Its Resource Adequacy Rules
Dissecting the Role of Community-Choice Aggregators in California’s Integrated Resource Plan
Goldman Sachs Becomes Solar Supplier to California CCAs as Its Acquisition Spree Continues
Sunrun Wins Another Capacity Contract for Aggregated Home Storage
Oakland to Swap Jet-Fuel-Burning Peaker Plant for Urban Battery
An Inside Look at a Groundbreaking Solar- Storage Procurement in California
Massive Solar-Battery Plant Wins Approval in L.A., Overcoming Union Concerns
Another California City Drops Gas Peaker in Favor of Clean Portfolio
What Comes Next After Batteries Replace Gas Peakers?
Cutting the Carbon From California’s Self- Generation Incentive Program
What California Utilities Have Learned From Smart Inverter Pilots
Leap and Google Nest Launch Smart Thermostat-to-Energy-Market Offering
California’s Resource Adequacy Program Hits Snag on Out-of-State Imports
Section 3. Long-Term Goals: Canceling Carbon and Electrifying Everything
Unlocking Northern California’s Offshore Wind Bounty
California Community Choice Aggregator Sees Promise in Floating Offshore Wind
California Regulators Open a New Chapter in Utility EV Charging Policy
2020 Looks Like the Breakout Year for Building Decarbonization in California
Lessons Learned From California’s Pioneering Microgrids
Few Opportunities, No Contracts: Slow Progress for Non-Wires Alternatives in California
California Looks at Tariffs, Not Contracts, to Put Distributed Energy to Use as Grid Resources