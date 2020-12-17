White Papers

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The New President’s Powerful Tool: Climate Risk Disclosure Listen
Watt It Takes: EVgo's Cathy Zoi on Scaling EV Infrastructure
What If Automakers Had Acted on Their Own Climate Science From 50 Years Ago?
The Bumpy Road to a Hydrogen Economy Listen
Decoding the New Energy Customer
Autonomous Vehicles Are Going Off-Road

We help organizations amplify their thought leadership.

WeBoost Helps Longroad Energy Unlock $430,000 in Annual Revenue from Acquired Wind Plant

In 2018, WindESCo was engaged by Longroad Energy to optimize the performance of a recently acquired 145 MW wind farm. We worked closely with the project owner to increase the value of their investment by improving annual plant revenue by $3,000/MW or $430,000 per year.

Download this case study to learn how our WeBoost platform enabled this, as well as:

  • Our approach to increasing plant output and its relevance for M&A transactions
  • Why projects continue to lose revenue to yaw misalignment and how we correct it
  • How pitch settings affect output and how we help optimize them
  • Anomalies detected by WeBoost's AI-based algorithms
  • How we worked with Longroad's engineering and site team to fix these issues
  • How our partnership with Longroad increased the value of their project
Moving Organizations to Carbon Neutrality: The Role of Carbon Offsets

Progressive organizations are seeking powerful solutions to their most pressing environmental impacts, and carbon offsets can be an affordable and credible means to achieving carbon neutrality. Increasingly, corporations are using carbon offsets as a key component to their environmental impact reduction strategy.

Offsets are rigorously verified to ensure that they are sourced and retired effectively, and chain of custody can be guaranteed, providing companies with the transparency and validity necessary to support their environmental impact reduction claims. The most widely-respected environmental NGOs on climate change all support carbon offsets as a viable way to address operational emissions.

This whitepaper covers a comprehensive understanding of carbon offsets and how to choose these to meet organizational goals. It explores the corporate journey to Net Zero and highlights case studies from Microsoft and Maple Leaf Foods.

Enabling Diversity and Inclusion in Clean Energy Adoption

Like many other industrial sectors, the U.S. solar and wind industries have a mixed record of promoting gender and racial diversity across their workforces. While deliberate efforts to evolve and progress have been undertaken in recent years, much work remains to be done to make these industries more inclusive. 

Across the U.S. clean tech sector, there is likewise a strong need to find ways of ensuring equal access to cleaner, more distributed forms of energy to low-income communities and communities of color.

Energy Transition Outlook 2020

Wood Mackenzie’s new Energy Transition Outlook shows the world is heading for 3° C of warming. Changing that course will take policy commitment, accelerated innovation, and massive investment. Download the executive summary of Wood Mackenzie's 2020 Energy Transition Outlook for a peek into how energy markets will play out over the next two decades.

