White Papers

WeBoost Helps Longroad Energy Unlock $430,000 in Annual Revenue from Acquired Wind Plant
In 2018, WindESCo was engaged by Longroad Energy to optimize the performance of a recently acquired 145 MW wind farm. We worked closely with the project owner to increase the value of their investment by improving annual plant revenue by $3,000/MW or $430,000 per year.
Download this case study to learn how our WeBoost platform enabled this, as well as:
- Our approach to increasing plant output and its relevance for M&A transactions
- Why projects continue to lose revenue to yaw misalignment and how we correct it
- How pitch settings affect output and how we help optimize them
- Anomalies detected by WeBoost's AI-based algorithms
- How we worked with Longroad's engineering and site team to fix these issues
- How our partnership with Longroad increased the value of their project