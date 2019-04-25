White Papers

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
Watt It Takes: The Founder-Engineer Turning CO2 Into Fuels and Materials Listen
Can Tesla's Cybertruck Shape the Burgeoning Electric Truck Market?
Thanksgiving Podcast Feast: New Dem Candidates, 'Climategate' Redux and Top Turkeys of 2019
The Interchange
Emerging Tech That Will Help Revive Our Infrastructure Listen
Meet the Expert Cataloging Every Climate Solution
The Deep Decarbonization Draft, Part 2: Fantasy Sports for Energy Nerds Is Back

We help organizations amplify their thought leadership.

Outcome-Based Solutions for Distributed Energy Resource Management

Advancements in distributed energy resource technologies are creating new opportunities for utilities. Distributed energy resources (DERs) can help drive an evolution from legacy programs to advanced asset types, rate programs and control possibilities. Utilities won't necessarily have to build new systems from scratch in order to adopt these new technologies - existing utility programs can be augmented and upgraded through DER solutions.

In this GTM mini brief, Honeywell Smart Energy explores how utilities can deploy a modular, surgical and scalable approach to DERs that can offer outcome-based applications in key areas such as peak load management, fast frequency response and customer engagement.

U.S. Energy Storage Monitor

Delivered quarterly, the U.S. Energy Storage Monitor provides the industry’s only comprehensive research on energy storage markets, deployments, policies, regulations and financing in the U.S. These in-depth reports provide energy industry professionals, policymakers, government agencies and financiers with consistent, actionable insight into the burgeoning U.S. energy storage market.

The U.S. Energy Storage Monitor is offered quarterly in two versions – the executive summary and the full report. The executive summary is free, and provides a bird's eye view of the U.S. energy storage market and the trends shaping it. In contrast, the full report features state-by-state breakdowns and analysis on storage deployments, growth forecasts, policies helping or hindering growth, financing trends, and market strategies. It is available individually each quarter or as part of an annual subscription.

How Utilities Can Boost Resiliency With Priority Communications Access

Utilities are emergency responders too.

Properly supporting an emergency or crisis requires two things: good communication and seamless coordination amongst first responders and public safety agencies—including utilities.

In the past, communication efforts between first responders and the utilities that provide emergency services at disaster sites was often fragmented and unreliable.

Now there’s a solution for utilities that streamlines and increases communication capacity with extended broadband priority service for improved coordinated efforts with first responders during times of crisis: FirstNet™.

In this white paper you will learn:

  • How utilities can leverage FirstNet
  • The importance of extended broadband priority service during disasters
  • Getting started with FirstNet-Ready solutions
System Level Safety for Energy Storage

The energy storage boom of 2019, which saw record level installations worldwide, has been accompanied by new concerns about storage system safety that could impede the rapid development of the industry.

In this GTM mini brief, storage integrator LS Energy Solutions explores the key elements of a systems approach to safety design, including electrical safety, enclosure design and equipment environment, site readiness in the design phase, and remote monitoring and fire suppression processes for safe operation. Learn how LS Energy is collaborating with members of the industry to develop, codify, and share best practices in battery safety.

Take Charge: A Guidebook to Fleet Electrification and Infrastructure

Spurred by the introduction of new technologies, infrastructure improvements and emission reduction legislation, fleet operators have begun to embrace electrification in earnest. In fact, organizations around the world are evaluating their needs to determine where electrification can fit into their operations.

The backbone of any electric fleet is the charging infrastructure—the physical network that transfers electricity from the grid to the vehicles themselves. In this guidebook you’ll learn the basics of charging: how it works, selecting the right charging option and more. You’ll also get important information on how PG&E can help with charger selection, site planning and design. You’ll also learn about financial incentives from PG&E and others that can cover much of your infrastructure conversion costs.

2019 Battery Performance Scorecard

Certainty in energy storage means confidence that a system will perform reliably and have a predictable life expectancy. The economic viability of the entire project is built on this reassurance.

The 2019 Battery Performance Scorecard—based on battery testing in DNV GL’s Product Qualification Programs at its BEST Test & Commercialization Center in Rochester, New York—provides confidence in the quickly growing global battery market and a roadmap for battery buyers to manage and operate specific battery technologies and estimate warranties and replacement costs. The Scorecard helps investors, lenders and developers and engineering companies inform their purchase strategy and provides a roadmap to effectively manage and operate specific battery technologies and estimate warranties and replacement costs.

What’s new in the 2019 report:

  • More participants and data
  • New chemistries
  • Additional discussions on safety

Download the 2019 Battery Performance Scorecard to read the 10 main takeaways for buyers of battery systems.

The Changing Dynamics of Renewable Asset Sell-Downs

Asset sell-downs are nothing new in the renewable energy industry. But as the scale and number of renewable projects have grown, the appetite for buying and selling major stakes in U.S. solar and wind projects has also increased.

Over the next 18 months, a combination of factors are expected to drive the continued growth of sell-downs, including the growth of renewables, new players entering the market, and changes to tax equity structures.

In this white paper, CohnReznick and CohnReznick Capital experts discuss why renewable asset sell-downs have changed, and what the implications are for IPPs, institutional investors and U.S. utilities.

Accelerating the EV Revolution for Business

Sustainability, carbon goals, and changing customer expectations are driving businesses across all sectors to consider incorporating electric vehicles (EV) into their fleet.

However, even as the cost of EVs continues to fall rapidly, business owners must still navigate the many complex considerations involved in choosing the right EV solution.

In this webinar executive summary, Centrica Business Solutions explores the shifting technological and policy factors that business owners should consider to avoid obsolescence and future-proof their EV investment.

Transforming Predictive Vegetation Management with Advanced Analytics

Due to the rise in extreme weather events and a laser focus on the customer experience, increasing grid infrastructure resiliency has become more important than ever. A leading cause of power outages is tree contact with transmission lines. While advanced analytics are redefining many aspects of the utility business, vegetation management has not seen the same transformation.

But that is changing. Utilities can now leverage advancements in geospatial-temporal data and analytics to improve their approach to vegetation management.

In this GTM mini brief, you will learn how predictive analytics can:

  • Strengthen utility vegetation management
  • Bolster storm preparation
  • Streamline regulatory processes
  • Improve the customer experience

Learn how The Weather Company Vegetation Management – Predict, built on IBM PAIRS Geoscope, applies predictive analytics to massive data sets to generate robust insights.

Defining System Flexibility: Supply is Only Half of the Equation

Definitions of flexibility differ depending on the  portion of the grid one focuses on. As generation portfolios evolve and customer-side resources  continue to contribute variability to the grid,  flexibility should be viewed from both the supply and demand side. In this webinar executive summary, Wood Mackenzie  Power & Renewables provides a holistic view of system flexibility and insights into key drivers to optimize such flexibility.

Workplace and Residential EV Charging Snapshot

According to Wood Mackenzie EV analysts, the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging outlets is accelerating around the globe to both alleviate range anxiety and enable greater EV penetration. Wood Mackenzie research released in H2 2019 explores how this market will scale to supply power to light-duty EVs via residential, workplace and public charging outlets globally, as well as the opportunity for workplace charging in the United States and Europe through 2025.

Connected Thermostats and Low-Income Energy Programs: High Impact, Low Cost

Smart thermostats have now proven they can complement core weatherization and appliance upgrade measures to deliver meaningful savings. Learn how Nest is installing 1 million thermostats in homes that need them most, in collaboration with energy companies, housing agencies, and non-profit organizations that are working to bring energy efficiency to everyone.

Voice Assistant Platforms: Pursuing an Improved Utility Customer Experience

The explosive growth of voice assistants cannot be ignored by any customer-centric company, and that includes utilities. Google recently announced the release of a Google Assistant developer program that energy companies can use as a platform for fruitful customer interactions. The platform streamlines Google Assistant integration for utilities and helps them improve the customer experience. This white paper offers examples from early adopters, such as Xcel Energy, and insights as to how energy providers can best leverage smart home technologies to offer customers a better experience when it comes to making energy decisions.

U.S. Solar Market Insight

U.S. Solar Market Insight™ is a collaboration between the Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA®) and Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables that brings high-quality, solar-specific analysis and forecasts to industry professionals in the form of quarterly and annual reports.

Each quarter, we gather a complete account of industry trends in the U.S. solar market via comprehensive surveys of installers, manufacturers, utilities and state agencies. The result is the most relevant industry data and dynamic market analysis available.

