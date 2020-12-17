White Papers

One year ago few could have predicted that 2020 would be so completely defined by the global coronavirus pandemic, which seismically disrupted how people live, work and learn.

Despite these challenges, the clean energy industry has been strikingly resilient. Global solar installations are up 5% since 2019, and energy storage installations in Q3 2020 were an astonishing 373% higher than that same period the year before. Likewise, wind energy had a record-setting Q3 for new installations, quickly recovering from an earlier decline in March.

There's no doubt that the year ahead will likewise be full of opportunities for renewables. In this white paper, CohnReznick and CohnReznick Capital take a closer look at the issues and trends impacting clean energy in the U.S. over the short and long term, including: