White Papers

Leveraging CDI Technology for Autonomous Grid Energy Management
Veritone’s patented CDI (Cooperative Distributed Inferencing) technology forms the backbone of Veritone Energy Solutions, delivering real-time dynamic modeling and control that ensures smooth and predictable energy distribution for each clean energy system and device, and across devices in a network.
In this white paper, you’ll learn about CDI’s:
- Real-time dynamic modeling,
- Distributed agent-based approach,
- Single integrated solution,
- Interactions with edge controller components,
- Key technical components
- And much more.