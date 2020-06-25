White Papers

Location intelligence is vital to building a modern, reliable, and resilient grid. With location intelligence, utilities see a more complete picture of their assets by relating every grid feature to its precise location. Esri’s ArcGIS models grid elements and influences better investment and operational decision-making. It consumes real-time data from sensors and external sources to heighten awareness of threats.

Customers and regulators alike need improved understanding of where grid and community impacts occur. The ArcGIS platform gives users live, colorful visualizations of information they need based on their role. To learn more about how ArcGIS anchors grid modernization, download our free e-book.