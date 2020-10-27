White Papers

Like many other industrial sectors, the U.S. solar and wind industries have a mixed record of promoting gender and racial diversity across their workforces. While deliberate efforts to evolve and progress have been undertaken in recent years, much work remains to be done to make these industries more inclusive.

Across the U.S. clean tech sector, there is likewise a strong need to find ways of ensuring equal access to cleaner, more distributed forms of energy to low-income communities and communities of color.