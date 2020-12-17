Where Risk Meets Reward: The Intersection of Solar Technology and Project Finance

The investment community can no longer take technology risk for granted when determining solar project valuations. Investors are becoming increasingly aware of the important role that technological innovation plays in reducing risk, optimizing expected returns and maximizing lifetime system performance of utility-scale solar power plants.

Not your typical webinar, this free-wheeling virtual fireside chat will bring together two industry leaders from different sectors to discuss seldom-explored topics:

How do investors view technology risk?

How can system performance be optimized and presented in a way that reduces risk and increases system value?

How do long-term project owners view and price risk?

How can retrofits or upgrades to PV systems, both software and hardware, impact investor’s risk perception?

How does the tax equity investor react to changes in system design or integration of new technology?

What impact will the climate-facing policies of the Biden Administration have on the large-scale renewables markets in the U.S.?