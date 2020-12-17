Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
Revisiting Pandemic Predictions for Energy Listen
The New President’s Powerful Tool: Climate Risk Disclosure
Watt It Takes: EVgo's Cathy Zoi on Scaling EV Infrastructure
The Interchange
The Bumpy Road to a Hydrogen Economy Listen
Decoding the New Energy Customer
Autonomous Vehicles Are Going Off-Road
Where Risk Meets Reward: The Intersection of Solar Technology and Project Finance

The investment community can no longer take technology risk for granted when determining solar project valuations. Investors are becoming increasingly aware of the important role that technological innovation plays in reducing risk, optimizing expected returns and maximizing lifetime system performance of utility-scale solar power plants. 

Not your typical webinar, this free-wheeling virtual fireside chat will bring together two industry leaders from different sectors to discuss seldom-explored topics:

  • How do investors view technology risk?
  • How can system performance be optimized and presented in a way that reduces risk and increases system value?
  • How do long-term project owners view and price risk?
  • How can retrofits or upgrades to PV systems, both software and hardware, impact investor’s risk perception?
  • How does the tax equity investor react to changes in system design or integration of new technology?
  • What impact will the climate-facing policies of the Biden Administration have on the large-scale renewables markets in the U.S.? 