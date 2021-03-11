Unlocking Utility-Scale Solar Returns with Extended Module Rows

Both solar modules and tracker designs continue to evolve as utility-scale solar is adopted at light-speed worldwide. Designing trackers that support flexible design parameters is paramount to the success of future-gen solar power plants. Array Technologies’ unique centralized single-axis tracker site designs continue to push engineering innovation boundaries featuring industry-leading extended row length and unique multi-string configurations.

In this webinar, learn about the benefits of extended module rows during the design and build phase of a solar project. Experts from Array Technologies will discuss how these changes to both module and tracker design result in lower LCOE solar power plants.