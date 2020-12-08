U.S. Utility-Scale Solar O&M and Monitoring Trends

By 2027, utility PV will consistently make up more than 50% of all U.S. annual capacity additions. Despite potential coronavirus impacts, the aftermarket has shown resilience: strong, steady growth has made the solar O&M industry extremely competitive for new and existing vendors.

In this webinar, Wood Mackenzie research analysts will present key findings from their analysis of the current market for U.S. utility scale operations and maintenance, including an overview of the main players and market consolidation, current business models, and overall opportunities over the next 5 years. We'll also discuss the current landscape of the PV monitoring market, which has changed significantly in recent years.