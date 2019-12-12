Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
The Energy Gang
Watt It Takes: The Founder-Engineer Turning CO2 Into Fuels and Materials Listen
Can Tesla's Cybertruck Shape the Burgeoning Electric Truck Market?
Thanksgiving Podcast Feast: New Dem Candidates, 'Climategate' Redux and Top Turkeys of 2019
The Interchange
Emerging Tech That Will Help Revive Our Infrastructure Listen
Meet the Expert Cataloging Every Climate Solution
The Deep Decarbonization Draft, Part 2: Fantasy Sports for Energy Nerds Is Back
Transitioning the Utility Business Model from Kilowatts to Kilobytes

Disruption in the energy industry is on. Renewables paired with storage and the growing rate of adoption in technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) are forever disrupting grid operations. Utilities that own too little consumer mindshare when it comes to buying or using these modern technology advancements could see the future control of grid capacity shift into the hands of entities controlling these large loads (think: EV charging companies).


To win the game, utilities need to garner a deep understanding of each individual customer and how they interact with their services. Gone are the days of segmenting a million consumers into 10 broad segments. Consumers are experiencing hyper personalization from tech giants like Netflix and Google, and this is the new bar the energy industry needs to meet, or beat.


Artificial intelligence can help utilities understand each consumer in depth with data and interactions utilities may already possess. The key is developing deeply accurate analytics and actionable insights from this data - appliances, behaviors, habits, lifestyle, buying patterns, propensity to buy, channels of communication and more.


Learn how to transform your customer data into business intelligence for myriad use cases in this talk from the company that invented deep analytics and applied AI techniques for utilities.