Tapping the Potential of Low-Voltage AC Coupled Storage

Storage developers can lower their levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) by using the low-voltage AC coupling method. In this webinar, energy and infrastructure experts from TMEIC will compare conventional AC and DC coupling with the low-voltage coupling method, exploring the salient features and application considerations of each approach.

Commonly known as “Low-Voltage AC Coupled Storage,” this little-known method can deliver higher round-trip efficiency than conventional coupling methods, with lower hardware costs, and still capture tax incentives for battery energy storage systems.