Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
The Economic Case for Electrifying Everything Listen
The Era of ‘Super-Hybrid’ Renewables for Oil Majors?
Watt It Takes: Opower’s Dan Yates on the Origins of Behavioral Efficiency
The Interchange
View All
The 'Climatetech' Hype Cycle: Buy, Sell or Hold? Listen
The Summer of Battery Storage
How Cleantech Venture Capital Is Faring in a Pandemic
webinar:

Tapping the Potential of Low-Voltage AC Coupled Storage

register now

Storage developers can lower their levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) by using the low-voltage AC coupling method. In this webinar, energy and infrastructure experts from TMEIC will compare conventional AC and DC coupling with the low-voltage coupling method, exploring the salient features and application considerations of each approach.

Commonly known as “Low-Voltage AC Coupled Storage,” this little-known method can deliver higher round-trip efficiency than conventional coupling methods, with lower hardware costs, and still capture tax incentives for battery energy storage systems.