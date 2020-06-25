Optimizing Cloud Adoption for Utilities

Adoption of cloud computing by the utility sector is increasing, but is still hampered by legacy regulations that limit widespread usage. IBM is working with utilities globally on how to address cloud adoption challenges such as data security and regulation, financial models, and application modernization and rationalization.

In this session, IBM subject matter experts will share their perspectives on where utilities are seeing value from cloud adoption, IBM engagement with US regulators, and models to improve the financial impact of the cloud on the utilities. Additionally, they will discuss the value of leveraging cloud hosting for non-production instances of OT applications to achieve cloud benefits and avoid regulatory concerns.