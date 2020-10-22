Optimization of Renewable and Distributed Assets

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
How a Changed Supreme Court Could Boost Trump's Deregulations or Thwart Biden's Climate Ambitions Listen
Renewables Start to Outpace Fossil Fuels on Europe's Grid
Watt It Takes: Van Jones Reflects on the Origin of Green Jobs
Will California’s Ban on Gas Cars Boost America’s Flat EV Market? Listen
The Cleantech SPAC Attack
Assessing the State of Demand Response Amid California's Grid Stresses
