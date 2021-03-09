Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
Trending Solar News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Trending Grid Edge News
Highlighted Research
View All
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
Trending Storage News
Highlighted Research
View All
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Trending Wind News
Highlighted Research
View All
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Trending News
Highlighted Research
View All
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Trending Downloads News
Highlighted Research
View All
The Energy Gang
View All
How a ‘Climate Emergency’ Could Harness Wartime Powers for the Energy Transition Listen
There's a Dirty Secret Behind Many Utility Climate Pledges
Biden Works to Reverse Trump’s Climate Destruction
The Interchange
View All
How to Decarbonize Natural Gas Listen
All Finance Is ‘Climate Finance’
What Could Dethrone Solar in Residential Energy?
webinar:

North America Power Markets Long Term Outlook

register now

Join us on Tuesday, March 9 to hear Wood Mackenzie's North America power markets latest long-term outlook forecast. Our senior experts will discuss various topics critical to the energy transition such as power sector investment opportunities, policy and technology response to market trends, and key changes from the H1 2020 long term outlook.

In this presentation we'll answer:

  • What level of investment is required to move toward a decarbonized power sector by 2050?
  • How much will the costs of solar and wind generation fall over the next 10 years?
  • How much does RPS play into the growth of renewable generation regionally?
  • What role will gas fired generation play in the coming 10 - 15 years?
  • What impact will growing Distributed Generation and EVs have on net demand?
  • How will a carbon tax impact the future of fossil fueled generation?