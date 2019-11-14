Managing Distributed Energy Resources from Cradle to Grave

Utilities are developing novel programs to help customers install and manage distributed energy resources (DERs), from smart thermostats to EVs to energy storage. But not all programs are created equal. While the technologies may be different, there are best-in-class practices for everything from program design and marketing to settlement and evaluation. In this webinar, Honeywell will share its expertise at every stage of the DER program lifecycle to help you delight customers and take your programs to the next level.
