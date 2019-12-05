How to Retrofit Legacy Inverters: Issues, Solutions, & Case Study

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Watt It Takes: The Founder-Engineer Turning CO2 Into Fuels and Materials Listen
Can Tesla's Cybertruck Shape the Burgeoning Electric Truck Market?
Thanksgiving Podcast Feast: New Dem Candidates, 'Climategate' Redux and Top Turkeys of 2019
Emerging Tech That Will Help Revive Our Infrastructure Listen
Meet the Expert Cataloging Every Climate Solution
The Deep Decarbonization Draft, Part 2: Fantasy Sports for Energy Nerds Is Back
With a typical lifespan of 10-15 years, many inverters are failing and causing entire systems to shutdown. But how do you deal with repairing or replacing an inverter when the original manufacturer is no longer in business?  How do you replace a 600V inverter when you can only find 1000V inverters to buy? Asset owners and O&M providers are dealing with this issue every week and faced with the challenge of finding cost-effective solutions that work for their particular system. Inoperable inverters cause major losses in system downtime resulting in thousands of dollars in lost revenue and wasted resources.

In this webinar, we’ll outline the challenges of retrofitting legacy inverters, solutions for how to replace these inverters, and take an in-depth look at one case study for replacing unsupported 600V inverters with new 1000V inverters. If you are dealing with unsupported inverters such as Satcon, Advanced Energy, Refusol, PV Powered, or Power One this is a presentation you won’t want to miss. You should be able to continue producing clean energy and make money with the system you already have.