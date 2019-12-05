How to Retrofit Legacy Inverters: Issues, Solutions, & Case Study

With a typical lifespan of 10-15 years, many inverters are failing and causing entire systems to shutdown. But how do you deal with repairing or replacing an inverter when the original manufacturer is no longer in business? How do you replace a 600V inverter when you can only find 1000V inverters to buy? Asset owners and O&M providers are dealing with this issue every week and faced with the challenge of finding cost-effective solutions that work for their particular system. Inoperable inverters cause major losses in system downtime resulting in thousands of dollars in lost revenue and wasted resources.

In this webinar, we’ll outline the challenges of retrofitting legacy inverters, solutions for how to replace these inverters, and take an in-depth look at one case study for replacing unsupported 600V inverters with new 1000V inverters. If you are dealing with unsupported inverters such as Satcon, Advanced Energy, Refusol, PV Powered, or Power One this is a presentation you won’t want to miss. You should be able to continue producing clean energy and make money with the system you already have.