Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
The Economic Case for Electrifying Everything Listen
The Era of ‘Super-Hybrid’ Renewables for Oil Majors?
Watt It Takes: Opower’s Dan Yates on the Origins of Behavioral Efficiency
The Interchange
The 'Climatetech' Hype Cycle: Buy, Sell or Hold? Listen
The Summer of Battery Storage
How Cleantech Venture Capital Is Faring in a Pandemic
How to Grow Your Solar Business with Storage (Backed by Data)

In today’s economic climate, storage is becoming more valuable than ever for both homeowners and installers. According to data from Aurora Solar, over 70% of installers are already offering storage as a way to bring in much needed revenue. In this webinar, Aurora Solar and Generac will take a deep dive into the data and show installers how they can position storage and model its benefits to close more sales.

Should you position storage as a cost savings or an emergency backup? How should you demonstrate the return on investment (ROI) that battery storage offers? What tools can you use to model storage to best show its benefits? In this webinar, we’ll present market research and data insights to help answer these questions and many more. Plus, we’ll do a live demo of how to model storage and show somes examples of successful sales proposals.