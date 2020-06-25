How to Grow Your Solar Business with Storage (Backed by Data)

In today’s economic climate, storage is becoming more valuable than ever for both homeowners and installers. According to data from Aurora Solar, over 70% of installers are already offering storage as a way to bring in much needed revenue. In this webinar, Aurora Solar and Generac will take a deep dive into the data and show installers how they can position storage and model its benefits to close more sales.

Should you position storage as a cost savings or an emergency backup? How should you demonstrate the return on investment (ROI) that battery storage offers? What tools can you use to model storage to best show its benefits? In this webinar, we’ll present market research and data insights to help answer these questions and many more. Plus, we’ll do a live demo of how to model storage and show somes examples of successful sales proposals.