How Solar Companies Can Leverage Operational Agility in Their Tech Stack to Accelerate Installations

Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
Managing processes with dealers and installers can be complex. When dealers and installers are managing their own business, that creates silos and gaps in critical information. Solar companies that use shared spreadsheets and Google forms risk manual errors and missed steps in the sales and installation processes.

What happens when you rally everyone (internal and external) around the same system? Simply put, the numbers go up. Companies that marry a CRM for leads and customers with a project management solution for site surveys and installs are able to accelerate installs by two weeks, on average. Completing installations two weeks ahead of schedule means happier customers and more capital.

In this webinar, we’ll show you how IT and business leaders, from companies of all sizes, can collaborate to dramatically shift the culture towards digital transformation from the bottom up. We’ll demonstrate how fast-growing solar companies use low-code applications to streamline workflows, automate tasks, and communicate more efficiently.