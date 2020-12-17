Policy & regulation are aligning with renewables cost declines to make projects more profitable and portfolios more sustainable.
The Grid Edge comprises technologies, solutions and business models advancing the transition toward a decentralized, distributed and transactive electric grid.
Batteries are helping to optimize the power grid and opening up new applications and services for utilities and service providers.
The wind industry is in a period of intensifying competition and shifting demand that requires a multi-faceted view of the global market.
Go deep on GTM's hottest topics. We curate our best reporting on the most salient trends in the industry.
Free intelligence and insights from industry experts and leading companies on the global energy transformation.
The Energy Gang
Listeners Choose the Top Energy Storylines of 2020 Listen
Inside Google's Quest for 24/7 Clean Energy at Data Centers
Revisiting Pandemic Predictions for Energy
The Interchange
The Virtuous Climate Tech Cycle of 2020 Listen
The Bumpy Road to a Hydrogen Economy
Decoding the New Energy Customer
How Enel Green Power Went from Reactive to Proactive Maintenance

We’ve all heard the hype around predictive analytics and Machine Learning - learn what it really takes to go to proactive operational status as NarrativeWave and Enel Green Power highlight how they achieved this together.

Enel successfully made the transition from having sudden failures and excessive downtime, to using predictive analytics that significantly reduced downtime and supply chain costs.  Using NarrativeWave’s solution and transparent predictive analytics, Enel now has an average 54 days in advance notice of critical asset failure.

In this webinar, renewable energy operators will learn:

  • How to decide which projects are ideal candidates for analytics
  • What is the ideal team makeup to tackle the project
  • How to build the analytics
    • The importance of combining data science and physics
    • Analytic types - where to start
  • How to make operational decisions using analytics - organizational needs

 You will also walk away with a useable template to help:

  • Identify areas of value that actually matter
  • Correctly define your unique project scope
  • Build a project plan